Miguel Prieto knew once the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes got a goal into the back of the net, more would come.

Over a span of nine minutes against Bethany Saturday night at Graves Family Sports Complex, KWU (1-1 overall, 1-0 Kansas Conference) turned a 1-0 deficit into a 5-1 victory over the Swedes.

"It took us awhile to find it," said Prieto, who picked up his first career victory as head coach. "Sometimes they don’t fall, but we have to be patient, and it came. I think the first goal motivated them to get more.

"It’s the way we faced adversity tonight. Going down 1-0 was tough. They were playing a great game. We were able to fight back, and get the result tonight."

Bethany got its lone goal from Kevin Sithole in the 51st minute before the Coyotes began their comeback.

It all began in the 74th minute when senior Artin Almary scored the equalizer and then gave KWU a 2-1 advantage in the 80th minute.

Junior David Bellin scored in the 81st minute, with Almary completing his hat trick in the 82nd minute and senior David Palacios put the finishing touches on the match with a goal in the 83rd minute.

"We made click in the last 15 minutes," Almary said. "I think when we got the first one in, we definitely realized how much time was left, and we (knew) what we were capable of. We were able to take a breathe when we got that goal, and definitely we got our rhythm going because of that goal."

Saturday’s match was the Coyotes’ first since a 4-0 defeat to Concordia (Neb.) on Sept. 16. Wesleyan has had three KCAC matches postponed, with two of them coming after the loss to the Bulldogs.

"These guys were just anxious," Prieto said. "It gets a little bit too repetitive at practice. These guys were just antsy. We’re glad that both teams were safe, and this was able to happen.

"I hope we can all stay safe and continue to play."

Senior Ronald Gonzalez allowed just one goal and tallied two saves in goal for the Coyotes.

WESLEYAN WOMEN 2, BETHANY 0

Krysta Catone had some extra motivation heading to the match against the Swedes.

On the Coyotes’ senior night, members of her family came to see her play for the first time since she played back in California.

Catone scored both of the Coyotes’ goals improving KWU to 2-1 and 2-0 in KCAC play.

"It was really special for me to play in front of them, and also score in front of them," Catone said. "Family is the biggest motivation for me. It really helped me out."

Catone’s first goal came in the 45th minute off a corner kick. She was right there to receive it and thought the shot didn’t go in, but it ended up going into the back of the net.

"Somehow it was in God’s hands and it went through," Catone said.

Her second goal game in the 73rd minute after a Bethany penalty. The last time she had attempted a penalty kick was back in Califorina, and she missed the kick. She knew a 2-0 lead would be better than being up one against their rival.

"I just trusted myself and put it where I always put it," Catone said.

KWU coach Henrik Sohn said he team played extremely well despite not having a match since Sept. 9, a 3-0 defeat to Hastings College.

"We need to utilize our chances a little more, but I think we dominated the game and were in control (and I’m) really proud of them," Sohn said. "I think they showed really well tonight, especially given that we (had) almost a month off. They were in a rhythm and I’m really proud of them."

Junior goalkeeper Daisy Bingham recorded a clean sheet in the match, tallying five saves. The Swedes had just two shots on goal and were outshot by the Coyotes, 14-4.

"Overall, Daisy’s been good," Sohn said. "She was there when we asked her to. She did exactly what we expected."

Wesleyan returns to Graves Family Sports Complex for a doubleheader against Bethel on Saturday. The women’s game will start at 5 p.m. with the men to follow at 7 p.m.