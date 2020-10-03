ELLINWOOD — The Sacred Heart Knights are back in the win column.

The Knights were able to overcome a slow start and picked up a 24-7 win over the Eagles Friday night. Sacred Heart’s last win came against Ellis, 34-7, on Oct. 26, 2018.

"It was a slow start and I got nervous," said Sacred Heart coach Shane Richards in his postgame radio interview. "We told the kids it is a long game. Jacob (Gormley) played his heart out.

"We got down early and the defense made some great plays."

Ellinwood was able to score its first touchdown of the season in the first quarter with a Tyler Stuhlsatz 4-yard run with 10:04 left in the first quarter.

Gormley got the Knights on the board with a 3-yard run with 5:13 left in the quarter, but Sacred Heart still trailed 7-6 after the missed extra point.

Gormley added a pair of passing touchdowns in the second quarter. He threw the first to Michael Matteucci for a 19-yard score to give the Knights a 14-7 lead with 5:39 left before halftime. Evan Bogart reeled in a 20-yard pass from Gormley extending the lead to 22-7 with :57 left before the half.

Sacred Heart was able to tack on a safety with 7:09 left in the third quarter

Sacred Heart (1-4) begins a two-game homestand next Friday when it hosts Wichita Independent at 7 p.m. at Graves Family Sports Complex.

"We (still) have a lot to work on," Richards said. "The monkey is off our back, we can just play football now."