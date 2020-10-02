WAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS
SEASON RECORDS
(Team - OVR; WAC)
1. Hays - 4-0; 3-0
2. Garden City - 1-3; 1-1
3. Dodge City - 1-3; 1-1
4. Great Bend - 0-3; 0-1
5. Liberal - 0-4; 0-2
Team Offensive - Total Yards
1. Hays - 1466
2. Liberal - 940
3. Dodge City - 909
4. Garden City - 722
5. Liberal - 638
Team Defensive - Yards Allowed
1. Hays - 813
2. Dodge City - 1089
3. Garden City - 1211
4. Great Bend - 1318
5. Liberal - 1447
GCHS PLAYERS - INDIVIDUAL WAC STANDINGS
RUSHING YARDS
5. Josh Janas - 193
7. Caleb Wiese - 145
PASSING YARDS
5. Caleb Wiese - 185
RECEIVING YARDS
4. Caleb Metzen - 108
7. Jerry Arteaga - 102
TACKLES
3. Joel Bellows - 39
5. Caleb Wiese - 34
6. Christian Reyes - 33
14. Trey Nuzum - 26
17. Sergio Garcia - 24
SACKS
4. Trey Nuzum - 2
6. Sergio Garcia - 1
TACKLES FOR LOSS
2. Joel Bellows - 7
6. Xavier Sariano - 4
7. Cooper Ramsey - 4