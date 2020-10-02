Friday

Oct 2, 2020 at 2:26 PM


WAC FOOTBALL STANDINGS

SEASON RECORDS


(Team - OVR; WAC)


1. Hays - 4-0; 3-0


2. Garden City - 1-3; 1-1


3. Dodge City - 1-3; 1-1


4. Great Bend - 0-3; 0-1


5. Liberal - 0-4; 0-2


Team Offensive - Total Yards


1. Hays - 1466


2. Liberal - 940


3. Dodge City - 909


4. Garden City - 722


5. Liberal - 638


Team Defensive - Yards Allowed


1. Hays - 813


2. Dodge City - 1089


3. Garden City - 1211


4. Great Bend - 1318


5. Liberal - 1447


GCHS PLAYERS - INDIVIDUAL WAC STANDINGS


RUSHING YARDS


5. Josh Janas - 193


7. Caleb Wiese - 145


PASSING YARDS


5. Caleb Wiese - 185


RECEIVING YARDS


4. Caleb Metzen - 108


7. Jerry Arteaga - 102


TACKLES


3. Joel Bellows - 39


5. Caleb Wiese - 34


6. Christian Reyes - 33


14. Trey Nuzum - 26


17. Sergio Garcia - 24


SACKS


4. Trey Nuzum - 2


6. Sergio Garcia - 1


TACKLES FOR LOSS


2. Joel Bellows - 7


6. Xavier Sariano - 4


7. Cooper Ramsey - 4