Rushing


Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G


Bowden, Tonganoxie ... 127 ... 1,096 ... 274.0


Oviatt, Wamego ... N/A ... 408 ... 204.0


Schwinn, Maur Hill ... 67 ... 765 ... 191.3


Neal, Lawrence ... 42 ... 530 ... 176.6


Baxa, Republic County ... 78 ... 701 ... 175.3


Gutschenritter, Jefferson North ... N/A ... 691 ... 172.8


Dineen, Free State ... 48 ... 324 ... 162.0


Sloyer, Burlington ... 84 ... 613 ... 153.3


Allen, Riley County ... 80 ... 609 ... 152.3


Weekley, Santa Fe Trail ... 79 ... 607 ... 151.8


Cushinberry, Atchison ... 79 ... 575 ... 143.8


Beerbower, Eudora ... 83 ... 564 ... 141.0


Dilliner, Anderson County ... N/A ... 405 ... 135.0


Erickson, Chapman ... 43 ... 399 ... 133.0


Mullin, Clay Center ... 78 ... 529 ... 132.3


Feldkamp, Centralia ... 51 ... 515 ... 128.8


Karn, Holton ... 43 ... 381 ... 127.0


Metcalfe, Perry-Lecompton ... 52 ... 507 ... 126.8


Price, Burlington ... 39 ... 507 ... 126.8


T. Detwiler, Central Heights ... 69 ... 500 ... 125.0


Horak, Rossville ... 40 ... 478 ... 119.5


McDonald, Clay Center ... 35 ... 448 ... 112.0


Bosley, Jackson Heights ... 46 ... 333 ... 111.0


Boss, Osage City ... 44 ... 408 ... 102.0


Kramer, Nemaha Central ... 53 ... 401 ... 100.3


Aschenbrenner, Manhattan ... 74 ... 399 ... 99.8


Killingsworth, Rock Creek ... 55 ... 290 ... 96.7


Bieling, Council Grove ... 20 ... 189 ... 94.5


Dunbar, Mission Valley ... 67 ... 377 ... 94.3


Courter, Atchison County ... 21 ... 282 ... 94.0


Berndt, Beloit ... 82 ... 373 ... 93.3


Yungeberg, Valley Heights ... 43 ... 370 ... 92.5


Smith, Manhattan ... 53 ... 264 ... 88.0


Giddens, Junction City ... 57 ... 350 ... 87.5


Haverkamp, Centralia ... 68 ... 338 ... 84.5


Thompson, Jackson Heights ... 27 ... 249 ... 83.0


L. Detwiler, Lyndon ... 35 ... 323 ... 80.8


Gebhardt, SE-Saline ... 51 ... 316 ... 79.0


Zeferjahn, Seaman ... 58 ... 314 ... 78.5


L’Ecuyer, Valley Heights ... 39 ... 313 ... 78.3


Banks, SE-Saline ... 55 ... 311 ... 77.8


Trost, Concordia ... 47 ... 309 ... 77.3


Rush, Perry-Lecompton ... 21 ... 305 ... 76.3


Kirmer, Emporia ... 45 ... 302 ... 75.5


Duncan, Sabetha ... 48 ... 301 ... 75.3


Schroeder, Concordia ... 57 ... 297 ... 74.3


Frederick, Clay Center ... 51 ... 295 ... 73.8


Myers, Atchison County ... 28 ... 219 ... 73.0


Kruger, Silver Lake ... 17 ... 144 ... 72.0


Schmelzle, Sabetha ... 22 ... 283 ... 70.8


Passing


Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G


Killingsworth, Rock Creek ... 53-96 ... 863 ... 287.7


Dooley, Lawrence ... 51-78 ... 861 ... 287.0


Khoury, Junction City ... 53-97 ... 1,064 ... 266.0


Kavanagh, Salina Central ... 95-150 ... 988 ... 247.0


Poje, Tonganoxie ... 31-50 ... 491 ... 245.5.


Oliver, Wabaunsee ... 58-91 ... 920 ... 230.0


Fries, Salina South ... 40-75 ... 636 ... 212.0


Anderson, Troy ... 60-104 ... 828 ... 207.0


Dilliner, Anderson County ... N/A ... 595 ... 198.3


Welch, Perry-Lecompton ... 22-32 ... 538 ... 179.3


C. Holle, Riley County ... 36-55 ... 703 ... 175.8


Davis, Riverside ... N/A ... 695 ... 173.8


Kruger, Silver Lake ... 17-30 ... 322 ... 161.0


Cowan, Seaman ... 48-73 ... 643 ... 160.8


Boss, Osage City ... 46-75 ... 623 ... 155.8


McCarty, Wellsville ... 33-58 ... 458 ... 152.7


Fowler, Jefferson North ... 21-35 ... 437 ... 145.7


Langley, Santa Fe Trail ... 32-82 ... 548 ... 137.0


Gebhardt, SE-Saline ... 43-67 ... 529 ... 132.3


Caudle, Maur Hill ... 35-47 ... 525 ... 131.3


Holloway, Hayden ... 37-60 ... 521 ... 130.3


Kramer, Nemaha Central ... 32-55 ... 501 ... 125.3


Horak, Rossville ... 28-53 ... 408 ... 102.0


Trost, Concordia ... 23-56 ... 404 ... 101.0


Dineen, Free State ... 14-39 ... 201 ... 100.5


Courter, Atchison County ... 12-30 ... 291 ... 97.0


Geitz, Emporia, ... 13-21 ... 189 ... 94.5


Price, Marysville ... 18-29 ... 283 ... 94.3


Perry, Oskaloosa ... 18-38 ... 278 ... 92.7


Massey, Lyndon ... 20-43 ... 358 ... 89.5


Redeker, Olpe ... 18-31 ... 262 ... 87.3


T. Detwiler, Central Heights ... 22-44 ... 329 ... 82.3


Aschenbrenner, Manhattan ... 25-60 ... 326 ... 81.5


Erickson, Chapman ... 15-27 ... 244 ... 81.3


Dahl, Republic County ... 15-27 ... 298 ... 74.5


Eilert, Beloit ... 17-27 ... 297 ... 74.3


Phillips, Mission Valley ... 16-38 ... 293 ... 73.3


Receiving


Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G


Bussey, Junction City ... 26 ... 598 ... 149.5


Lohmeyer, Wabaunsee ... 19 ... 394 ... 98.5


Wilkey, Junction City ... 22 ... 393 ... 98.3


Blaufuss, Anderson County ... N/A ... 277 ... 92.3


Whaley, Rock Creek ... 21 ... 368 ... 92.0


Schreiber, Salina South ... 13 ... 271 ... 90.3


Jobbins, Jefferson North ... 12 ... 258 ... 86.0


Gerety, Nemaha Central ... 17 ... 329 ... 82.3


Norris, Troy ... 16 ... 243 ... 81.0


Liebau, Chapman ... 8 ... 154 ... 77.0


Zenger, Rock Creek ... 15 ... 227 ... 75.7


Schultz, Wabaunsee ... 19 ... 289 ... 72.3


Green, Lawrence ... 13 ... 212 ... 70.7


Harmison, Riley County ... 13 ... 278 ... 69.5


Losey, Salina Central ... 18 ... 270 ... 67.5


Purnell, Hayden ... 18 ... 273 ... 65.8


Stallbaumer, Seaman ... 19 ... 261 ... 65.3


Brown, Atchison County ... 4 ... 130 ... 65.0


Smith, Santa Fe Trail ... 11 ... 254 ... 63.5


T. Jackson, Lawrence ... 7 ... 183 ... 61.0


Neal, Lawrence ... 11 ... 179 ... 59.6


E. Jackson, Salina Central ... 24 ... 227 ... 56.8


Hast, Oskaloosa ... 7 ... 166 ... 55.3


A. Holle, Riley County ... 6 ... 220 ... 55.0


Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton ... 8 ... 214 ... 53.5


Aurand, Republic County ... 3 ... 107 ... 53.5


Renfro, Silver Lake ... 2 ... 104 ... 52.0


Kolb, Hiawatha ... 13 ... 204 ... 51.0


Castillo, Olpe ... 4 ... 101 ... 50.5


Colley, Seaman ... 10 ... 200 ... 50.0


Katzer, Anderson County ... N/A ... 150 ... 50.0


8-MAN


Rushing


Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G


Spiker, Doniphan West ... 66 ... 707 ... 176.8


Buhrman, Washington County ... 87 ... 647 ... 161.8


Turner, Madison ... 10 ... 157 ... 157.0


Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde ...52 ... 464 ... 152.7


Drinkard, Valley Falls ... 10 ... 119 ... 119.0


Foster, Waverly ... 50 ... 453 ... 113.3


Herbel, Solomon ... 55 ... 432 ... 108.0


Armstrong, Frankfort ... 46 ... 431 ... 107.8


Anschutz, Herington ... 55 ... 313 ... 104.3


Sull, Hartford ... 52 ... 298 ... 99.3


Norris, Valley Falls ... 16 ... 95 ... 95.0


Coleman, Colony-Crest ... 27 ... 375 ... 93.8


Idleman, Herington ... 25 ... 273 ... 91.0


Barker, Colony-Crest ... 24 ... 363 ... 90.8


Worrell, Rural Vista ... 39 ... 258 ... 86.0


Lehmann, Waverly ... 46 ... 256 ... 85.3


Ledom, Burlingame ... 58 ... 331 ... 82.8


Cornelison, Frankfort ... 34 ... 309 ... 77.3


Thomas, Rural Vista ... 42 ... 217 ... 72.3


Passing


Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G


Carter, Cair Paravel ... 84-129 ... 1,096 ... 365.3


Detweiler, Axtell ... 52-73 ... 684 ... 171.0


Lacey, MdCV ... 33-59 ... 452 ... 150.7


McEwen, Lebo ... 43-61 ... 595 ... 148.8


Eitzman, Beloit-St. John’s ... 36-60 ... 558 ... 139.5


Young, Burlingame ... 48-91 ... 531 ... 132.8


Fisher, Onaga ... 9-18 ... 126 ... 126.0


Stilwell, Rural Vista ... 4-5 ... 107 ... 107.0


Smith, Hartford ... 15-39 ... 293 ... 97.7


Hanzlicek, Wetmore ... 10-26 ... 180 ... 90.0


Rudolph, Clifton-Clyde ... 14-20 ... 252 ... 84.0


Buhrman, Washington County ... 18-26 ... 322 ... 80.5


Herbel, Solomon ... 21-33 ... 309 ... 77.3


Cornelison, Frankfort ... 20-38 ... 293 ... 73.3


Receiving


Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G


M. Buessing, Axtell ... 25 ... 496 ... 124.0


Kuder, Cair Paravel ... 24 ... 308 ... 102.7


Hastert, Cair Parvael ... 20 ... 295 ... 98.3


Lingenfelter, MdCV ... 16 ... 255 ... 85.0


Colombo, Cair Paravel ... 14 ... 217 ... 72.3


McQueen, Wetmore ... 7 ... 134 ... 67.0


Bl. Perez, Beloit-St. John’s ... 16 ... 263 ... 65.8


Robison, Burlingame ... 21 ... 244 ... 61.0


Davies, Lebo ...11 ... 220 ... 55.0


Swader, Herington ... 4 ... 160 ... 53.3


STATE


11-MAN


Rushing


Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G


Young, Aquinas ... 61 ... 483 ... 241.5


Farmer, Halstead ... 89 ... 781 ... 195.3


McCuan, Hutchinson ... N/A ... 702 ... 175.5


Bradley, BV West ... 18 ... 170 ... 170.0


Fair, Wichita Collegiate ... 79 ... 661 ... 165.3


Abell, Oakley ... 93 ... 652 ... 163.0


Randle, Wichita Heights ... 21 ... 326 ... 163.0


Jarrett III, KC Ward ... 33 ... 318 ... 159.0


Gumm, McPherson ... 68 ... 622 ... 155.5


Blackie, Paola ... 72 ... 421 ... 155.3


Barber, Pittsburg ... 34 ... 308 ... 154.0


Edwards, Derby ... 64 ... 428 ... 142.7


Dugan, NE-Arma ... 58 ... 425 ... 141.7


Hilyard, Douglass ... 81 ... 563 ... 140.8


Palmer, Olathe North ... 54 ... 420 ... 140.0


Hernandez, Sublette ... 37 ... 278 ... 139.0


Wittenauer, Mill Valley ... 82 ... 549 ... 137.3


Sisemore, Basehor-Linwood ... 94 ... 548 ... 137.0


Wittenberg, El Dorado ... 105 ... 527 ... 131.8


Bolden, Wichita Northwest ... 15 ... 260 ... 130.0


Miller, DeSoto ... 54 ... 519 ... 129.8


Niemann, Maize South ... 50 ... 378 ... 126.0


White, St. James ... 48 ... 372 ... 124.0


Wash, Derby ... 62 ... 370 ... 123.3


Duarte, SM North ... 16 ... 122 ... 122.0


Jones, Iola ... 67 ... 360 ... 120.0


Keuwo, BV Southwest ... 9 ... 119 ... 119.0


Werner, Plainville ... 54 ... 472 ... 118.0


Ruder, Norton ... 75 ... 462 ... 115.5


Martin, Columbus ... 75 ... 461 ... 115.3


Johnson, Fort Scott ... 25 ... 230 ... 115.0


Rowland, Andale ... 53 ... 459 ... 114.8


Morrical, Ell-Saline ... 59 ... 450 ... 112.5


Dale, Hays ... 13 ... 224 ... 112.0


Roper, Haven ... 58 ... 445 ... 111.3


Bevilacqua, Colgan ... 66 ... 443 ... 110.8


Cash, Clearwater ... 56 ... 441 ... 110.3


Brock, Labette County ... 47 ... 219 ... 109.5


Barkdull, Andover Central ... 35 ... 327 ... 109.0


Watson, Minneapolis ... 13 ... 108 ... 108.0


Favrow, Olathe West ... 56 ... 321 ... 107.0


Sarwinski, Galena ... 42 ... 317 ... 105.7


Middleton, Andover ... 66 ... 421 ... 105.3


Holbert, Blue Valley ... 25 ... 206 ... 103.0


Francis, Chaparral ... 61 ... 411 ... 102.8


Trail, Carroll ... 90 ... 407 ... 101.8


Passing


Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G


Schmidt, Newton ... 88-145 ... 1,321 ... 340.3


D. Smith, Larned ... 55-94 ... 913 ... 304.3


Semrad, Goddard ... 95-156 ... 1,205 ... 301.3


Black, SM Northwest ... 46-67 ... 587 ... 291.8


Martin, BV North ... 48-68 ... 578 ... 289.0


Houk, Parsons ... 38-63 ... 557 ... 278.5


Hogan, Eisenhower ... N/A ... 1,044 ... 261.0


Stanton, Basehor-Linwood ... 93-144 ... 1,014 ... 253.5


Hoffsommer, Sedgwick ... N/A ... 507 ... 253.5


Voth, Cheney ... 52-82 ... 951 ... 247.8


Cash, Clearwater ... 45-81 ... 909 ... 227.3


Eilert, Hesston ... 67-124 ... 897 ... 224.3


Rinker, McPherson ... 70-111 ... 904 ... 226.0


Shields, Maize South ... 41-60 ... 659 ... 219.7


Curry, BV Southwest ... 12-27 ... 219 ... 219.0


Burritt, St. James ... 44-71 ... 639 ... 213.0


White, Andover Central ... 42-64 ... 638 ... 212.7


Potucek, Hillsboro ... 37-62 ... 771 ... 192.8


Cure, Goodland ... N/A ... 568 ... 189.3


Niedens, Carroll ... 50-81 ... 709 ... 177.3


Mitchell, Wichita East ... 15-25 ... 353 ... 176.5


Pauley, BV Northwest ... 24-38 ... 353 ... 176.5


Marsh, Mill Valley ... 33-45 ... 491 ... 163.7


Wash, Derby ... 46-51 ... 486 ... 162.0


Harden, Valley Center ... 51-93 ... 647 ... 161.8


Hayden, Pittsburg ... 19-33 ... 319 ... 159.5


Doerksen, Inman ... 40-55 ... 622 ... 155.0


Freund, Kingman ... 40-82 ... 608 ... 152.0


Moeckel, Minneapolis ... 38-71 ... 602 ... 150.5


Dutton, Fredonia ... 34-55 ... 451 ... 150.3


Roach, BV West ... 18-32 ... 150 ... 150.0


Cole, Iola ... 42-83 ... 440 ... 146.7


Crawford, Lansing ... 28-49 ... 578 ... 144.5


Neal, Wichita South ... 37-64 ... 433 ... 144.3


Sarwinski, Galena ... 22-32 ... 423 ... 141.0


Ross, Wichita Northwest ... 14-18 ... 276 ... 138.0


Hernandez, Sublette ... 28-50 ... 271 ... 135.5


Moore, SM West ... 13-36 ... 267 ... 133.5


Holbert, Blue Valley ... 17-35 ... 264 ... 132.0


Pankey, Spring Hill ... 33-53 ... 527 ... 131.8


T. Cain, Ellis ... 34-83 ... 521 ... 130.3


Miller, DeSoto ... 26-43 ... 518 ... 129.5


J. Smith, Bonner Springs ... 23-61 ... 385 ... 128.3


Sides, Phillipsburg ... 26-55 ... 495 ... 123.8


Harris, TMP-Marian ... 26-52 ... 489 ... 122.3


Johnson, Holcomb ... 38-60 ... 453 ... 113.3


Hamilton, Plainville ... 42-68 ... 441 ... 110.3


Mead, Eureka ... 28-54 ... 441 ... 110.3


Rutherford, Coffeyville ... 15-32 ... 323 ... 107.7


Roper, Haven ... 42-77 ... 428 ... 107.0


Dreiling, Hays ... 11-22 ... 106 ... 106.0


Swartz, Chaparral ... 29-56 ... 315 ... 105.0


Ruder, Norton ... 34-69 ... 418 ... 104.5


Eaton, Labette County ... 22-48 ... 209 ... 104.5


Receiving


Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G


Whitter, BV Northwest ... 11 ... 210 ... 210.0


Barcus, Parsons ... 19 ... 373 ... 186.5


Maxwell, Newton ... 35 ... 641 ... 160.3


Shope, Goddard ... 41 ... 631 ... 157.8


Atkins, BV Southwest ... 5 ... 130 ... 130.0


Brown, Basehor-Linwood ... 30 ... 480 ... 120.0


Miller, BV North ... 21 ... 240 ... 120.0


Stelter, Larned ... 13 ... 336 ... 112.0


Bartlett, Cheney ... 25 ... 441 ... 110.3


Claiborne, St. James ... 24 ... 329 ... 109.7


J. Johnson, Maize South ... 21 ... 329 ... 109.7


Moore, SM West ... 8 ... 208 ... 104.0


Davidson, Minneapolis ... 22 ... 410 ... 102.5


Arteaga, Garden City ... 2 ... 102 ... 102.0


Pierce, Clearwater ... 12 ... 288 ... 96.0


Bollinger, Hesston ... 31 ... 380 ... 95.0


Toothaker, Clearwater ... 20 ... 369 ... 92.3


Eck, Ellis ... 3 ... 92 ... 92.0


Benson, Lansing ... 13 ... 362 ... 90.5


Troth, NE-Arma ... 3 ... 90 ... 90.0


Watson, Wichita South ... 6 ... 179 ... 89.5


Mayeske, Fredonia ... 13 ... 266 ... 88.7


Hartman, Mill Valley ... 16 ... 354 ... 88.5


Powell, McPherson, 28 ... 348 ... 87.0


Keeten, Phillipsburg ... 15 ... 344 ... 86.0


Coleman, Wichita Northwest ... 6 ... 171 ... 85.5


Martin, Newton ... 12 ... 249 ... 83.0


Phillips, Valley Center ... 21 ... 329 ... 82.3


Butcher, Pittsburg ... 6 ... 161 ... 80.5


Herrera, Larned ... 13 ... 229 ... 76.3


Kohman, Andover Central ... 15 ... 227 ... 75.7


Bantz, Goddard ... 36 ... 300 ... 75.0


Henke, SM Northwest ... 12 ... 147 ... 73.5


Knowlton, Spring Hill ... 18 ... 285 ... 71.3


Little, Galena ... 9 ... 213 ... 71.0


Everard, BV Southwest ... 4 ... 71 ... 71.0


Boldt, Hillsboro ... 10 ... 282 ... 70.5


Jones, Wichita East ... 5 ... 141 ... 70.5


Reeder, SM Northwest ... 8 ... 133 ... 66.5


Grace, Cheney ... 16 ... 261 ... 65.3


Jones, Coffeyville ... 6 ... 194 ... 64.7


Scheeer, Garden Plain ... 4 ... 128 ... 64.0


Martin, Douglass ... 13 ... 252 ... 63.0


Almond, Chanute ... 12 ... 126 ... 63.0


Liston, Derby ... 15 ... 184 ... 61.3


Sylvester, Parsons ... 10 ... 121 ... 60.5


Spoonts, Eureka ... 11 ... 241 ... 60.3


8-MAN/6-MAN


Rushing


Player, school ... Att ... Yds ... Y/G


C. McCarty, Cheylin ... 46 ... 801 ... 267.0


Weinhold, Wilson ... 70 ... 739 ... 184.8


Mendez, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 87 ... 707 ... 176.8


Tasset, Spearville ... 62 ... 690 ... 172.5


Jewell, South Barber ... 116 ... 679 ... 169.8


Schurr, Osborne ... 70 ... 641 ... 160.3


Hamel, Hill City ... 37 ... 319 ... 159.5


Hutchinson, Oswego ... 46 ... 475 ... 158.3


Thompson, Logan-Palco ... 65 ... 626 ... 156.5


Schreiber, Stafford ... 70 ... 625 ... 156.3


Blanka, St. Francis ... N/A ... 607 ... 151.8


Bennett, Spearville ... 57 ... 552 ... 138.0


Schnittker, Cunningham ... 24 ... 271 ... 135.5


Clawson, Meade ... 47 ... 262 ... 131.0


Perez, South Barber ... 62 ... 494 ... 123.5


Hildebrand, Stafford ... 77 ... 492 ... 123.0


Tindle, West Elk ... 95 ... 488 ... 122.0


Casas, Pratt-Skyline ... 42 ... 481 ... 120.3


Good, Lincoln ... 48 ... 464 ... 116.0


Higer, Rock Hills ... 63 ... 335 ... 111.7


Eberhart, Wilson ... 58 ... 445 ... 111.3


Martinez, Rolla ... 53 ... 444 ... 111.0


Maltbie, Canton-Galva ... N/A ... 323 ... 107.7


Hause, Triplains-Brewster ... 67 ... 426 ... 106.5


Reeves, Pike Valley ... 33 ... 312 ... 104.0


Schoenrock, Victoria ... 35 ... 413 ... 103.3


Pfaff, Minneola ... 73 ... 412 ... 103.0


Price, Bucklin ... 86 ... 411 ... 102.8


Barnes, Thunder Ridge ... 67 ... 402 ... 100.5


Passing


Player, school ... Comp-Att ... Yds ... Y/G


Salmans, Hodgeman County ... 30-45 ... 640 ... 213.3


Winter, Medicine Lodge ... 38-69 ... 600 ... 200.0


Cunningham, Lakeside ... 49-85 ... 774 ... 193.5


Dowell, Hoxie ... 35-70 ... 580 ... 193.3


Johnson, Sharon Springs ... 29-61 ... 571 ... 190.3


Bice, Thunder Ridge ...38-65 ... 742 ... 185.5


Duggan, Chetopa ... 29-41 ... 534 ... 178.0


Rietzke, Leoti ... 44-63 ... 641 ... 160.3


C. McCarty, Cheylin ... 13-27 ... 421 ... 140.3


T. Vincent, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 38-73 ... 547 ... 136.8


Meier, Lincoln ... 36-69 ... 530 ... 132.5


Newberry, Argonia-Attica ... 31-37 ... 474 ... 118.5


DeWeese, Cunningham ... 25-36 ... 355 ... 118.3


Jewell, South Barber ... 27-68 ... 440 ... 110.0


Receiving


Player, school ... Cat ... Yds ... Y/G


Johnson, Sharon Springs ... 18 ... 408 ... 136.0


Wright, Chetopa ... 2 ... 106 ... 106.0


Schoen, Lakeside ... 20 ... 411 ... 102.8


Struber, Canton-Galva ... N/A ... 367 ... 91.8


Sabatka, Cheylin ... 7 ... 275 ... 91.7


Whalen, Leoti ... 21 ... 365 ... 91.3


Ruff, Hodgeman County ... 9 ... 250 ... 83.3


Wedel, Medicine Lodge ... 18 ... 238 ... 79.3


Lee, Hodgeman County ... 12 ... 230 ... 76.7


Regan, Otis-Bison ... 6 ... 151 ... 75.5


Hull, Stockton ... 6 ... 144 ... 72.0


Guy, Medicine Lodge ... 12 ... 207 ... 69.0


J. Phillips, Wheatland-Grinnell ... 17 ... 189 ... 63.0


Dunlap, Thunder Ridge ... 6 ... 244 ... 61.0


Baalman, Hoxie ... 6 ... 181 ... 60.3


Haynes, Meade ... 5 ... 117 ... 58.5


Dotterer, Lincoln ... 13 ... 228 ... 57.0


Chavez, Leoti ... 18 ... 219 ... 54.8


N. Phillips, Argonia-Attica ... 9 ... 218 ... 54.5


Eberle, Lakeside ... 16 ... 214 ... 53.5


Rathgeber, South Barber ... 10 ... 211 ... 52.8


Cochran, Fairfield ... 12 ... 207 ... 51.8


Pease, Chetopa ... 14 ... 205 ... 51.3


Casas, Pratt-Skyline ... 8 ... 205 ... 51.3