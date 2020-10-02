GCHS goes 2-1 at Bishop Carroll

Garden City High School’s volleyball team traveled to Bishop Carroll Thursday for a quadrangular. The Buffaloes went 2-1 on the round robin tournament.

GCHS opened play against Maize South, and was defeated 25-14, 25-7.

Julie Calzonetti and Symone Simmons each had one block in the match. Mackenzie Lucas and Calzonetti each had two kills while Abby Ellermann, McKenna Jagels and Simmons each had one.

Melody Flores had nine digs, Mya Cruz added eight and Abby Parr had seven. Calzonetti and Jagels each had three while Ellermann, Jesy Foster, MiKayla Martinez, Mya DelaCruz and Simmons each had one dig.

In their next match, Garden City fell to Bishop Carroll 25-11, 25-9.

Calzonetti and Simmons led the team with three kills each while Ellermann had two. Jagels and Flores each had one kill. Calzonetti had the lone service ace in the match for the Buffaloes.

Simmons had the lone block for GCHS, while Cruz led the team with 10 digs, Jagels had six and Flores added five digs. Calzonetti had one dig.

"We struggled in all area of our game. We played two really good teams to start the night and we came out on our heels from the very first serve," GCHS Head Coach Trista Bailey said. "…we knew we were going to face two of the best teams in 5A, but unfortunately we couldn’t put together a competitive set."

Garden City’s lone victory came in their final match against Junction City 25-18, 25-7.

Jagels and DelaCruz led the team in service aces with five each. Parr had two while Calzonetti and Flores each had one. Calzonetti and Flores each had six kills in the match. Simmons had four and Ellermann added one.

Simmons and Calzonetti each had one block in the match. Parr and Cruz each had five digs in the match. Simmons had four, Jagels added three while Foster and Lucas each had one.

"We will keep working and we will continue to get better. I believe in our kids," Bailey said.

The Buffaloes are now 10-9 overall and will travel to Lawrence on Saturday.