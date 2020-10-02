Buffalo tennis claims Hutchinson title

Garden City high School’s girls tennis team traveled to Hutchinson Thursday to compete in the Salthawk Invitational and brought home the team championship in the round robin tournament.

"It was a good day overall for us as we took first in the team standings," GCHS Head Coach Logan Bevis said. "Because there were only three other teams, we played 2-out-of-3 sets, which is good preparation for regionals next week."

In No. 1 singles, GCHS’ Sage Riggs went 3-0 on the day, winning the invite. She defeated Dodge City’s Faith Health 6-0, 6-4; then lost only one game against Newton, 6-0, 6-1. She finished her day with a victory over Hutchinson, 6-3, 6-1.

"Sage had a great day going 3-0, with a big win over Foster from Hutch, who Sage lost to in the regional finals last year," Bevis said.

Brooke Ptacek, playing No. 2 singles for GCHS, finished second on the day with a 2-1 record. She opened with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sammy Nguyen of Dodge City, then took care of Newton, 6-2, 6-1. Ptacek came up short in her third match, with one of sets being a tie breaker, to Hutchinson, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

"Brooke played really well, finishing 2-1," Bevis said. "Even in the match she lost, I was happy with her effort and she played pretty well overall, just had some tough bounces and shots on big points against a really quality opponent."

Garden City’s No. 1 doubles team of Ashleigh Chappel and Sydney Nanninga finished the day in second place at 2-1. The pair opened play against Dodge City’s Jewell Escobar and Mariana Ortiz, falling 6-3, 6-4. The Buffaloes bounced back after the loss to win their next two matches, 6-2, 6-1 over Newton and a tie breaker match against Hutchinson 6-1, 3-6, (11-9).

In No. 2 doubles, Garden City’s Rilee McGraw and Chloe Powell won the division with a 3-0 record. GCHS opened play with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Dodge City’s Becca Unruh and America Gamez, then handled Newton, 6-3 and 6-2. Their final win came in a tie breaker with Hutchinson, 6-2, 4-6, (10-8).

"Rilee and Chloe went undefeated at No. 2 doubles, playing solid all day long," Bevis said. "Ashleigh and Sydney bounced back from a tough start to the day by getting a big win in a third set super tie breaker over Hutch."

Garden City is in action Saturday in McPherson.

"I’m happy with the way the day went, but the girls know we still have our biggest matches in front of us," Bevis said. "We’ll see all the WAC schools, Hutchinson and Campus, four teams in our region, at McPherson, so there could be many matches with regional seeding implications. WAC and regionals are around the corner next week and the girls are excited to get into the post season play."