Garden City wins pair at Dodge City

Garden City High School’s volleyball team traveled to Dodge City on Tuesday for a triangular and brought home a pair of Western Athletic Conference victories.

In three of the five sets GCHS played on the night involved extra points.

The Buffaloes faced Liberal first and grabbed a 25-17, 28-26 win.

Abby Ellermann led the team in kills with seven and Julie Calzonetti added six. Symonne Simmons had four kills while Mackenzie Lucas and Melody Flores each had two. MeKenna Jagels had one kill in the match. Jagels led GCHS in service aces with two, while Abby Parr, Flores and Mya Cruz each had one.

Simmons and Ellermann led the team with three defensive blocks each. Calzonetti, Lucas and Flores each had one. Calzonetti had seven digs in the match while Flores and Cruz each had six. Parr and Mya DelaCruz each had three digs as Simmons had two and Ellermann added one.

"The first set against Liberal was the most focused I have seen our girls in a first set all season," GCHS head coach Trista Bailey said. "They really executed well. In the second set, Liberal went on a late run and we couldn’t get control of our serve receive. However, our veterans stepped up and made big plays when we needed them."

The Garden City-Dodge City rivalry was apparent in the Buffaloes’ second match as two evenly matched teams battled for three sets, with two of the sets going to extra points. GCHS won the match 27-29, 25-23 and 32-30.

"Dodge City gave us just about all we could handle," Bailey said. "They (the coaches) have done a great job with that group and their mental toughness. They didn’t quit."

Five Buffaloes were in double figures in digs for the match. Parr finished the match with 19 digs, while Calzonetti had 14. Jagels and Flores each had 13 and Cruz added 11. Ellermann led the team with four blocks while Calzonetti, Flores and Simmons each had one.

Calzonetti and Jagels led the team in kills with 11 each. Ellermann and Flores each had seven, Simmons had five and MiKayla Martinez added three. Jagels served up two aces in the match.

"We went through spells where our offense just couldn’t find a hole and that led to some frustration errors," Bailey said. "Overall, I’m proud of our compare and grit. WAC is looking to be an exciting tournament."

With the wins, Garden City moves its overall record to 9-7 and 4-1 in the WAC.

The Buffaloes will be back in action today at Bishop Carroll for a quadrangular.