Hays knocks off Buffaloes, 28-7, in WAC matchup

The Hays High School Indians came in to Buffalo Stadium Friday night, controlling both the offensive and defensive lines, and handed Garden City a 28-7 homecoming loss in the Western Athletic Conference matchup.

The Buffaloes were held to only 54 total offensive yards on the night, while the Indians racked up 318 yards.

"They were tougher than we were," GCHS Head Coach Brian Hill said. "We didn’t block anybody and had a lot of mistakes on the inside."

Hays scored the twice in the first quarter, the only scoring of the quarter.

The Indians’ quarterback Dylan Dreiling ran four yards for the first touchdown at the 8:07 mark. Jackson fields kicked the point after. Jordan Dale of Hays broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown run with 6:26 left in the first. Fields kicked the point after to give the Indians a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Dale scored again, this time from two yards out at 7:28 left. Fields kicked the extra point for extend the lead to 21-0.

Garden City’s lone score of the game came at 4:01 left in the second quarter, as quarterback Caleb Wiese sliced through the Indians defense for a 10-yards touchdown run. Issac Rivera kicked the extra point to pull the Buffaloes within two touchdowns by halftime.

Neither offense could reach the end zone in the third quarter. Hays scored the final touchdown of the game with 8:34 left in the fourth quarter on a four yard run by Dreiling. Fields kicked the point after for the eventual final score, 28-7.

"What really hurt was on the opening drive of the second half, we get down there first and 10 and have a penalty. That pushed us back to first and 15," Hill said. "That really put us behind the chains and lost all the momentum we had…and continued to struggle."

Weise was 4 of 14 for 15 yards passing with one interception, while Hays’ Dale was 7 of 13 for 82 yards.

In the rushing department, Garden City’s Josh Janas ran the ball 16 times for 40 yards. Wiese ran the ball 12 times for minus 1 yard and one touchdown. Hays’ Dale led all rushers with 116 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Dreiling ran the call 21 times for 72 yards for the Indians and had two touchdowns.

The Buffaloes’ Christian Reyes led the team with 13 tackles, all solo, and Joel Bellows had 12, also all solo tackles.

"We’ve got to be able to throw the football to keep people backed off (the line) and that’s part of our biggest problem," Hill said. "We’re not blocking people and sustaining blocks up front. They (Hays) owned the line of scrimmage and that’s really the bottom line of what it comes down to."

Hays is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in WAC action. Garden City is 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the WAC. The Buffaloes will travel to Liberal on Friday.

Hays 14;7;0;7; 28

Garden City 0; 7; 0; 0; 7