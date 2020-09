The West Franklin volleyball team continues to soar. The Falcons rolled to the West Franklin Invitational championship Saturday in Pomona.

The Falcons swept their way to the title in the championship match. West Franklin downed Anderson County, 25-15, 25-15.

West Franklin needed three sets to dispatch Osawatomie, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15. The Falcons also defeated Osage City, 25-13, 25-23.

West Franklin plays Tuesday at Central Heights.