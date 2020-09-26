Another year, another stunner.

A year after handing Oklahoma its only regular-season loss in Manhattan, the Kansas State Wildcats took their show on the road Saturday and shocked the No. 3-ranked Sooners again Saturday in Norman, Okla., rallying from a 21-point second-half deficit for a 38-35 victory at Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats, who trailed 28-7 midway through the third quarter, scored the game's last 24 points and got the game winner on Blake Lynch's career-best 50-yard field goal with 4:32 left. They then came up with two straight defensive stops, sealing it on Jahron McPherson's interception at the 34-second mark.

The Wildcats, who evened their record at 1-1, were outgained 517 yards to 400, but forced four OU (1-1) turnovers without coughing it up once themselves.

Senior quarterback Skylar Thompson, who rushed for four touchdowns in K-State's victory in Manhattan last year, had three more — all in the second half — plus completed 18 of 25 passes for a career-high 324 yards and another score to lead the Wildcats. He was overshadowed early on by OU redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, who completed 30 of 41 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns, but threw three interceptions.

K-State had just 66 yards rushing, with Deuce Vaughn accounting for 45 on eight carries.

The Wildcats came all the way back to tie the game on freshman Deuce Vaughn's 38-yard touchdown run with 8:17 left, two plays after AJ Parker blocked an Oklahoma punt. They hung around through three quarters, forcing a turnover with 1:15 left in the period when McPherson forced a fumble by Marvin Mims and Drew Wiley recovered.

Eight plays later, Thompson completed the drive with a 4-yard run that trimmed the Sooner lead to 35-28 with 12:28 left. It was Thompson's third touchdown of the half.

True freshman running backs Vaughn and Keyon Mozee helped keep K-State in the game in the third quarter on long pass plays out of the backfield, setting up touchdowns that twice got the Wildcats back within 14 points.

Vaughn's 77-yard completion from Thompson set up a 1-yard Thompson run that trimmed it to 28-14 with 5:00 left in the period, and a 78-yard strike to Mozee resulted in a 2-yard Thompson TD that made it 35-21 at the 1:36 mark.

Rattler threw three first-half touchdown passes, two of them to Mims, as Oklahoma led 21-7 at the break.

Rattler completed 17 of 19 passes for 181 yards in the half, though both misses were interceptions. Linebacker Elijah Sullivan got the first one on the game's opening drive on a ball tipped at the line by Jaylen Pickle, and Justin Gardner's pick in the second quarter led to a K-State touchdown.

OU rolled up 288 yards total offense in the half, adding 107 yards on the ground. Seth McGowan had 44 yards on seven carries and T.J. Pledger 38 on eight attempts. In the passing game, Rattler spread the wealth between eight receivers, with Mims catching four for 30 yards, Austin Stogner three for 45 and Theo Wease three for 30.

For K-State, Thompson completed 7 of 8 first-half passes for 83 yards and a touchdown, but the Wildcats managed just 15 yards on the ground for 98 yards total offense.

Oklahoma used an 11-play, 83-yard drive to open the scoring on an 11-yard strike from Rattler to Mims. K-State helped the Sooners' cause with an offsides and roughing-the-passer call against Wyatt Hubert on consecutive plays.

The Sooners went up 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Rattler found Drake Stoops, son of former OU coach Bob Stoops, for 32 yards. After K-State was forced to punt on the next possession, Gardner got the ball back for the Wildcats by picking off an underthrown deep ball intended for Mims.

The Wildcats cashed in by marching 65 yards in nine plays, scoring on Thompson's perfect 39-yard strike to Chabastin Taylor. Thompson also kept the drive going with a 5-yard option run on fourth down from the K-State 44.