LARNED — The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls cross country team took second as a team in the junior/senior race at Larned.

Sophie Allen placed third third in the freshman/sophomore race with a 24:09.

Abby Rueschhoff (24:06.7) and Kyleigh Allen (24:41.0) took 2nd and 5th, respectively, in the junior/senior race.

Braydon Binder finished 5th in the boys freshman/sophomore race.