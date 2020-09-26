After three weeks of watching other teams across the state play the first few games of their 2020 seasons, the Highland Park Scots were finally able to take the field against an actual opponent in a 30-8 loss to Emporia at Hummer Sports Park on Friday night.

The game took place after Topeka Public Schools voted last Thursday to allow fall sports seasons to commence after an initial delay amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Mike Foristiere, who is in his third season at the helm for the Scots, the kickoff to a new campaign was a breath of fresh air.

"It was a great feeling," he said after Friday’s game. "When they finally decided to let us play, the weight came off the shoulders. Kids were excited to play….

"When you don’t know if you have a season, then you’re this, then you’re back and forth, it’s hard to keep kids motivated and knowing what we’re trying to do."

All in all, Foristiere was pleased with the effort that his team displayed against the Spartans, even in defeat.

"Bottom line is, I’m very proud of these kids’ efforts," he said. "We’ve got some things to clean up, but we’re competing. And I think we sent some type of messages tonight."

At times, the Scots did appear to play very well. Senior quarterback Tre Prosper had spurts of effectiveness through the air and on the ground, while fellow seniors Ayden Prettyman and Jeremy Kendrick, along with sophomore Trevontae Richardson, often found themselves running wild through the Emporia secondary.

Prosper hit Kendrick on a 26-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that pulled the Scots within 16-8 at halftime before Emporia put the game away with two second-half touchdowns.

Additionally, the defense forced two turnovers in the game.

But Foristiere acknowledged that the Scots also made it a habit of shooting themselves in the foot.

"We played well in spots, but we hurt ourselves," he said. "We beat ourselves tonight. But then again, it’s also our first game. Most teams when they have their first game, [there are] glitches everywhere."

Indeed, it seemed that whenever the Scots would execute a big play, a penalty would almost inevitably wash it away. Or if not that, the next snap would sail over Prosper’s head, setting up Highland Park well behind the chains for second and third downs.

Many of the mistakes made in Friday’s game can be cleaned up with practice, but there are some issues that are much more complex.

When the Scots ran on to the field prior to kickoff, they numbered little more than 30 in all. Several of those players spent time on both sides of the ball, exerting double the amount of energy and causing double the damage if they had to miss a few plays due to injury or exhaustion, which happened more and more frequently as the game progressed.

"We’re small in numbers," Foristiere said. "When one guy goes down, it’s a scramble."

While Foristiere recognizes that there is ample reason for optimism after one game in 2020, he states that his players, none of whom have ever won a game at Highland Park, are still having difficulty with the loss.

"I hope the kids stay positive," he said. "They’re hurting. They took this loss hard. They felt they could and should have won. I don’t disagree with them but the scoreboard has to be in our favor to have that happen.

"But I’m very proud of their efforts. Our coaches had great efforts tonight doing things. So all the way around, we’re getting there. We’re getting there."

EMPORIA 30, HIGHLAND PARK 8

Emporia (2-2) … 8 … 8 … 6 … 8 … --- … 30

Highland Park (0-1) … 0 … 8 … 0 … 0 … --- … 8

Emporia -- Kirmer 37 pass from Gentz (conversion good)

Emporia -- Kirmer 67 punt return (conversion good)

Highland Park -- Kendrick 26 pass from Prosper (conversion good)

Emporia -- Snyder 35 pass from Milleson (conversion no good)

Emporia -- Leeds 25 pass from Kirmer (conversion good)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing -- Emporia: Kirmer 11-46-0, Trujillo 10-54-0, Milleson 9-7-0, Keys 2-2-0, Gentz 3-(minus) 12-0. Highland Park: Prosper 16-(minus) 9-0, Prettyman 10-51-0, Richardson 2-15-0, Kendrick 1-28-0, Johnson 1-(minus) 5-0.

Passing -- Emporia: Gentz 8-10-1 124 yards, Milleson 1-2-1 35 yards, Kirmer 1-1-1 25 yards. Highland Park: Prosper 11-22-1 119 yards.

Receiving -- Emporia: Snyder 5-100, Kirmer 2-54, Leeds, 1-25, Keys 1-0. Highland Park: Prettyman 4-52, Richardson 4-25, Kendrick 3-42.

Punting -- Highland Park: Gallegos 2-41.5.