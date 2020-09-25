Hesston falls

to Garden Plain

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather volleyball team fell in a dual meet to Garden Plain in three sets Thursday.

Hesston fell 25-17, 25-13, 25-19.

"We faced a very solid Garden Plain team that serves and passes well and has some very athletic hitters this year," Hesston coach Jason Peters said. "We struggled with passing the first two sets and had a few communication errors, but overall we played much better than we have the past several weeks. We were able to get more touches on the block and our hitting was more aggressive with fewer errors. There were several long rallies that we just weren’t able to finish. If we can find a way to do that, we will be very competitive with the strong teams coming up on our schedule."

Garden Plain improves to 10-1. Hesston falls to 4-6. Hesston plays Tuesday at Halstead with Hoisington.

Hesston stats

Kills: Sophia Becker 5, Harley Ferralez 5, Katie Kueker 4, Addi Copeland 4, Alex Martin 3, Anna Humphreys 1.

Assists: Humphreys 10, Ferralez 9, Caryn Yoder 1, Brynn Johnston 1.

Aces: Ferralez 2, Humphreys 1.

Blocks: Copeland 2, Martin 1.

Digs: Ferralez 13, Yoder 6, Kueker 6, Martin 5, Humphreys 3, Johnston 3, Becker 2, Copeland 1, Faith Elliott 1.

JV — Garden Plain def. Hesston 25-14, 25-21

C team — Hesston 3 def. Garden Plain 25-14, 25-17.

BC volleyball

schedule change

The Bethel College triangular Sunday at Avila has been postponed.

Bethel will instead host Tabor at 5 p.m. A JV match will start at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://www.bethelthreshers.com/tickets?skipMobile=1.

BC Hall of Fame

banquet slated

The 2020 Bethel College Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet is 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Wild Prairie Event Center.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://www.bethelthreshers.com/tickets?skipMobile=1.

Inductees include Trisha Clark Terada (Bethel Volleyball) and Frank Flores (Bethel Men's Basketball). Russ Graber also was named to the hall, but will be inducted in 2021.

"Visiting with friends and my wife made me realize a majority of the people I hoped would attend this event on my behalf were healthcare providers or people over 65 yrs, with underlying health conditions," Graber said. "Fortunately, Tony Hoops has honored my request to postpone my HOF induction until 2021 when the COVID-19 risk should be much less."

Three-way tie

at Wichita Open

WICHITA — Zecheng Dou, Jared Wolfe and Billy Tom Sargent each shot a seven-under par 63 to take the lead after the first round of the Wichita Open at the Crestview Country Club.

Brad Hopfinger, Taylor Dickson, Mark Baldwin and Mark Blakefield are all tied for fourth, one stroke off the lead.

The tournament resumes Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hopfinger is a former University of Kansas player.

Shrine Bowl

coaches named

SPRING HILL — Brian King of DeSoto and Lucas Melvin of Norton have been selected as the Kansas Shrine Bowl head coaches for the 2021 game, June 26 at the Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

King will coach the East squad and Melvin will coach the West.

The coaches are named in a vote by the previous year’s coaching staff.

King played in the 2000 Shrine Bowl. He led his team to a 10-1 season last year. The team is currently 2-1.

Melvin is 102-47 in 13 seasons at Norton, 3-0 this season.

Thunder signs

Beauregard

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed forward Anthony Beauregard for the 2020-21 season.

Beauregard is a fifth-year pro. He started the 2016-17 season with the Indy Fuel, scoring five goals with five assists, before going to Concordia University in Ontario (allowed under U Sports rules), where he played parts of two seasons, scoring 26 goals with 53 assists in 40 games.

He was the Canadian collegiate player of the year in 2018.

He finished the 2017-18 season with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, scoring a goal with an assist in 10 games.

In 2018-19, he played 67 games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL, scoring 10 goals with 18 assists. He also had an assist in four playoff games.

He spent last season with the Dundee Stars of the EIHL (the top division of the United Kingdom), scoring 17 goals with 29 assists in 48 games.

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Wes Brooke, Jim Mendenhall, Bob Wilson, Bob Brigge -5.

2. Roger Bratland, Sam Griffin, Narci Larez, Leo Griffith -4.

3. John Wilson, Ed Hodge, Tom Pryor, Tom n/a -3.

4. Ron Bogle, Sam Farmer, Ken Lieske, Jack Bender -3.

Closest to hole 3 — Roman Mannabach. Longest putt on 9 — Sam Griffin.

Next play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Central Kansas League

Standings

;League;overall

;W-L;W-L

Smoky Valley;4–0;15–1

Hillsboro;4–1;10–2

Halstead;4–1;14–6

Hoisington;3–1;10–4

Lyons;3–2;8–5

Nickerson;1–2;10–3

Pratt;1–2;7–6

Hesston;1–2;4–5

Haven;0–5;0–10

Larned;0–5;0–13

Kansas Volleyball

Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 8-1 (Last week 1), 2. Olathe Northwest 7-0 (3), 3. Shawnee Mission Northwest 7-0 (5), 4. Blue Valley West 2-1 (2), 5. Blue Valley 3-3 (4), 6. Blue Valley North 5-3 (6), 7. Mill Valley 7-2 (10), 8. Gardner-Edgerton 2-2 (7), 9. Derby 8-5 (NR), 10. Hutchinson 10-3 (9).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 7-1 (1), 2. St. James Academy 8-1 (2), 3. Lansing 9-0 (3), 4. Bishop Carroll 8-1 (5), 5. McPherson 10-0 (6), 6. Bonner Springs 9-1 (7), 7. Spring Hill 11-3 (4), 8. Seaman 12-2 (9), 9. Andover 11-2 (8), 10. De Soto 10-2 (10).

Class 4A — 1. Andale 11-1 (1), 2. Circle 7-2 (2), 3. Nickerson 10-3 (3), 4. Buhler 9-2 (9), 5. Bishop Miege 2-2 (5), 6. Clay Center 8-3 (8), 7. Louisburg 5-5 (6), 8. Eudora 4-2 (7), 9. Ottawa 9-7 (NR), 10. Topeka Hayden 4-9 (4).

Class 3A — 1. Sabetha 14-0 (5), 2. Royal Valley 13-2 (1), 3. Cheney 9-1 (2), 4. Smoky Valley 13-1 (3), 5. Silver Lake 13-3 (8), 6. Wichita Trinity Academy 6-2 (4), 7. Thomas More Prep-Marian 13-2 (6), 8. Phillipsburg 8-0 (7), 9. Nemaha Central 9-3 (9), 10. Riverton 16-0 (NR).

Class 2A — 1. Wabaunsee 13-0 (2), 2. Garden Plain 9-1 (1), 3. St. Mary’s-Colgan 8-0 (3), 4. Smith Center 9-0 (NR), 5. Ellinwood 11-3 (4), 6. SEDGWICK 16-2 (5), 7. Herington 9-0 (8), 8. Jefferson County North 13-3 (6), 9. Belle Plaine 14-1 (7), 10. Valley Heights 12-3 (NR).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Olpe 9-0 (1), 2. Pretty Prairie 10-0 (2), 3. Burlingame 11-0 (3), 4. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 8-0 (4), 5. Lebo 8-1 (6), 6. Hanover 11-2 (NR), 7. Thunder Ridge 11-2 (7), 8. Meade-Fowler 9-1 (8), 9. Victoria 9-2 (9), 10. South Central 12-2 (5).

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Central Plains 7-2 (1), 2. Attica 9-1 (2), 3. St. Francis 11-2 (3), 4. Golden Plains 12-3 (4), 5. Centre 7-2 (8), 6. Hutchinson Central Christian 9-3 (6), 7. Wheatland-Grinnell 11-5 (7), 8. Elyria Christian 7-3 (10), 9. Lakeside 7-2 (NR), 10. Dighton 10-3 (NR).