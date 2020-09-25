Rossville was one of a handful of area schools moving classes when the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the classification breakdown for the 2020-21 athletic year.

No city teams changed classes, which apply to all activities except for football. Cair Paravel, making its debut year as a KSHSAA member, will be in Class 1A.

Rossville moved back up to Class 3A from Class 2A, as did Oskaloosa. Area schools moving from Class 3A to Class 2A included Maur Hill and Atchison County.

Valley Falls and Washington County moved up to Class 2A from 1A, while Jackson Heights dropped from 2A to 1A.

Concordia moved from Class 3A to 4A.

Statewide, Wichita Northwest and Mill Valley switched spots in 6A and 5A with Northwest moving up and Mill Valley moving down. McPherson dropped from 5A to 4A, replaced in 5A by KC Piper.

Girard dropped from 4A to 3A, while Ellsworth moved from 2A to 3A. Humboldt dropped from 3A to 2A, Berean Academy moved from 1A to 2A and Canton-Galva and Pratt-Skyline moved from 2A to 1A.

Wichita East is the largest high school in the state with 2,397 students grades 9-12. Healy is the smallest with 10 students.

KSHSAA 2020-21 CLASSIFICATIONS

CLASS 6A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 2397-1361

Wichita-East 2397, Wichita-North 2255, Derby 2185, Wichita-Southeast 2171, Garden City 2123, Dodge City 1966, Olathe East 1951, Olathe North 1946

Olathe South 1939, Topeka-Washburn Rural 1879, Olathe Northwest 1859, Manhattan 1837, Lawrence-Free State 1824, Wichita-South 1798, Wichita-Haysville Campus 1779, Shawnee Mission East 1708, Gardner-Edgerton 1703, Kansas City-Wyandotte 1698, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1638, Topeka 1634, Shawnee Mission West 1631, Olathe West 1629, Lawrence 1625, Overland Park-Blue Valley West 1580, Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest 1577, Overland Park-Blue Valley 1560, Shawnee Mission North 1540, Overland Park-Blue Valley North 1506, Kansas City-JC Harmon 1488, Shawnee Mission South 1468, Junction City 1459, Hutchinson 1430, Wichita-Heights 1422, Liberal 1397, Wichita-Northwest 1364, Wichita-West 1361.

CLASS 5A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 1306-733

Shawnee-Mill Valley 1306, Leavenworth 1263, Emporia 1236, Topeka-Seaman 1180, Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 1159, Wichita-Bishop Carroll 1159, Maize 1150, Topeka West 1118, Maize South 1116, Salina-South 1088, Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest 1060, Newton 1027, Kansas City-Washington 1017, De Soto 1011, Kansas City-Turner 981, Salina-Central 974, Goddard-Eisenhower 972, Topeka-Highland Park 967, Valley Center 962, Kansas City-FL Schlagle 899, Andover 897, Kansas City-Sumner Academy897, Lansing 896, Spring Hill 892, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 883, Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 874, Pittsburg 872, Great Bend 868, Hays 846, Lenexa-St. James Academy835, Bonner Springs 832, Goddard 817, Arkansas City 780, Andover Central 757, Basehor-Linwood 755, Kansas City-Piper 733.

CLASS 4A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 707-314

McPherson 707, Ottawa 698, Buhler 662, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 649, Augusta 647, Winfield 631, Tonganoxie 618, Independence 608, Paola 594, Chanute 592, Towanda-Circle 579, Fort Scott 562, Louisburg 562, Eudora 538, Mulvane 534, Coffeyville-Field Kindley 526, Altamont-Labette County 494, Atchison 486, Abilene 474, El Dorado 473, Wamego 470, Rose Hill 462, Wellington 462, Ulysses 430, Baldwin 413, Parsons 402, Andale 372, Topeka-Hayden 356, Iola 352, Clearwater 337, Nickerson 333, Clay Center Community 332, Pratt 326, Chapman 325, Holton 319, Concordia 314.

CLASS 3A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 309-173

Kansas City-Bishop Ward 309, Wichita-Trinity Academy308, Girard 305, St. George-Rock Creek 305, Garnett-Anderson County 296, Hugoton 295, Columbus 289, Meriden-Jefferson West 284, Holcomb 277, Frontenac 274, Hiawatha 272, Scott Community 272, Burlington 268, Hoyt-Royal Valley 267, Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 265, Osawatomie 263, LaCygne-Prairie View 262, Wichita Collegiate 255, Larned 252, Perry-Lecompton 251, Baxter Springs 250, Colby 249, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 248, Galena 247, Goodland 246, Hesston 246, Cherryvale 242, Cheney 240, Marysville 238, Halstead 233, Sabetha 230, Russell 227, Wellsville 225, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 222, Council Grove 219, Hoisington 219, Cimarron 217, Easton-Pleasant Ridge 217, Haven 215, Caney Valley 212, Lyons 212, Osage City 212, Seneca-Nemaha Central 211, Beloit 210, Riverton 209, Silver Lake 205, Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 203, Riley County 203, Fredonia 201, Pomona-West Franklin 192, Eureka 190, Norton Community 185, Douglass 184, Neodesha 184, Phillipsburg 181, St. Marys 178, Rossville 177, Kismet-Southwestern Heights 176, Oskaloosa 176, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 175, Minneapolis 175, Ellsworth 174, Kingman 174, Lakin 173.

CLASS 2A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 169-104

Hillsboro 169, Garden Plain 168, Wathena-Riverside 168, Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy167, Belle Plaine 165, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 157, Erie 156, Leon-Bluestem 155, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy155, McLouth 154, Effingham-Atchison Co Community 153, Humboldt 150, Whitewater-Remington 150, Sterling 148, Cherokee-Southeast 147, Conway Springs 147, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 146, Eskridge-Mission Valley 144, Horton 144, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian 142, Syracuse 141, Belleville-Republic County 140, Brookville-Ell-Saline 140, Sedgwick 140, Winchester-Jefferson County North 140, Ellis 137, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 137, Richmond-Central Heights 137, Arma-Northeast 134, Alma-Wabaunsee 133, Ellinwood 133, Oakley 133, Marion 132, Hoxie 130, Uniontown 130, Inman 128, Herington 126, Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy126, Hill City 123, Johnson-Stanton County 123, Sublette 123, Howard-West Elk 122, Lyndon 122, Salina-Sacred Heart 122, Yates Center 122, Plainville 121, Bennington 119, Smith Center 119, Medicine Lodge 117, Moundridge 117, Wichita-The Independent 116, Allen-Northern Heights 115, Leoti-Wichita County 115, Sedan 115, Valley Falls 115, Pleasanton 113, Elkhart 112, Elbing-Berean Academy111, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 109, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 107, WaKeeney-Trego Community 107, Washington County 107, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy106, Spearville 104.

CLASS 1A

Member Schools: 118

Range: 104-10

Goessel 104, Stockton 102, Udall 102, Burlingame 101, Pratt-Skyline 100, Ness City 97, Burden-Central 96, Olpe 95, Solomon 95, Clyde-Clifton Clyde 94, Montezuma-South Gray 94, Pretty Prairie 94, Atwood-Rawlins County 93, La Crosse 93, Little River 93, Oberlin-Decatur Community 93, Oswego 93, Rosalia-Flinthills 93, Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School93, Canton-Galva 91, Holton-Jackson Heights 91, Jetmore-Hodgeman County 91, St. John-Hudson 91, Meade 90, Oxford 90, Sylvan-Lucas Unified 88, Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita88, Lincoln 87, Troy 87, Kinsley 85, Greensburg-Kiowa County 84, Highland-Doniphan West 83, Satanta 83, Minneola 81, Bucklin 80, Quinter 80, Victoria 80, Centralia 79, Mankato-Rock Hills 78, Colony-Crest 77, Downs-Lakeside 77, Langdon-Fairfield 77, Lebo 77, Macksville 77, Onaga 77, Ingalls 75, Frankfort 74, Caldwell 73, Kensington-Thunder Ridge 73, Norwich 73, Osborne 73, Coldwater-South Central 72, Lost Springs-Centre 69, Madison 69, Sharon Springs-Wallace County 69, St. Francis 69, St. Paul 68, Burrton 66, Claflin-Central Plains 66, Peabody-Burns 65, Dexter 64, Moran-Marmaton Valley 64, McPherson-Elyria Christian 63, Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley 63, Dighton 62, Hanover 62, Scandia-Pike Valley 62, Wakefield 61, Hutchinson-Central Christian 59, Otis-Bison 59, South Haven 59, Buffalo-Altoona Midway 58, Rexford-Golden Plains 58, Hartford 57, Stafford 57, Leroy-Southern Coffey County 55, Linn 55, Ashland 54, Randolph-Blue Valley 54, Chetopa 53, Tribune-Greeley County 53, Attica 51, Almena-Northern Valley 50, Cunningham 49, Waverly 49, Beloit-St. John’s 48, Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 48, Kiowa-South Barber 48, Argonia 46, Cedar Vale 46, Chase 45, Rolla 44, Rozel-Pawnee Heights 43, Wetmore 42, Wichita-Central Christian Academy42, Axtell 40, Bird City-Cheylin 40, White City 39, Hope 38, Logan 36, Moscow 36, Deerfield 35, Tescott 35, Wilson 34, Brewster 32, Weskan 32, Palco 30, Ransom-Western Plains 30, Fowler 28, Glasco 27, Longton-Elk Valley 25, Natoma 25, Hamilton 23, Junction City-St. Xavier 23, Miltonvale 23, Winona-Triplains 22, Tipton Catholic 14, Healy 10.