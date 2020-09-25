Summer-like temperatures in the 90s and a rare day with little western Kansas wind greeted high school girls golfers Thursday at Buffalo Dunes golf course for the Garden City High School girls golf invite.

Hays won the team title with a total of 386, while Dodge City finished in second with 397. GCHS placed third as a team with 409.

Ryann Warren was the top finisher for the Buffaloes, placing fifth, with a 97. Allie Sandoval shot a 101 for 11th place. Emma Ortiz shot a 105 for 16th place, while Rian Linenberger was close behind with a 106 for 17th place.

Garden City’s Jerk Lopez shot a 108 for 19th place and Hannah Plummer placed 20th with a 110. Kallista Rhoades finished 28th with a 114.

Valley Center’s Math Newman won the tournament shooting an 82, while Hays’ Taleia McCrae took second place with an 88. Dodge City grabbed the final two top five spots as Tiley Fry finished third with a 94 and Reanna Konrade shot a 97 for fourth place.

The Buffaloes will be back in action on Sept. 29 with a tournament at Hesston.