The Wellsville and Central Heights middle school cross country runners finished with several medalists Monday in the Wellsville Invitational.

Ellie Strainl won the seventh-grade girls race. In the eighth grade races, Central Heights’ Connor Burkdoll and Melaney Chrisjohn finished second.

Wellsville results

Seventh grade girls

1, Ellie Strainl, 15:26.2; 8, Hayleigh Denniston, 25:10.8.

Eighth grade boys

11, Christian Stone, 16:21.1.

Central Heights results

Seventh grade boys

3, Aydan Dunbar; 6, Hunter Johnson; 11, Aidan Howland; 18, Cash Miller.

Seventh grade girls

8, Arabella Dunbar.

Eighth grade boys

2, Connor Burkdoll ; 3, Cody Hammond; 4, Owen Miller.

Eighth grade girls

2, Melaney Chrisjohn; 5, Kaylee Holstine.