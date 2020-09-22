The West Franklin volleyball team is in a groove right now.

The Falcons swept Olpe, who was top-ranked in 1A and undefeated heading into Monday night’s battle. The Falcons needed three sets to win both matches (18-25, 25-18, 25-16 and 25-23, 19-25, 28-26).

"It was a tough match and we had to fight for every point," West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said about the second match. "In almost every set, we dug ourselves a hole, and we had to come from behind."

Corwine said serving was off against Olpe with 16 errors and 16 aces.

"Our goal for aces to errors is two to one," she said. "What kept us in the match was our serve-receive and defense."

Jenna Walters led the Falcons in serve-receive with an average of 2.32. Sami Randall and Riley Zentz paced the defense with 31 and 24 digs.

"Ainsley Corwine ran a great offense from her setter position," the coach said. "Her sets were consistent, which allowed Alex Coopman and Jenna Walters to have their best attacking numbers of the season."

Corwine finished with 67 set assists. Coopman had 27 kills and Walters, 24. Nellie LaFountain chipped in 14 kills. Allison Swank added 12 kills and four blocks.

Corwine said Swank played solid all-around in both matches.

"We didn't play our best at times, but the girls' competitiveness propelled them to the win," Corwine said. "We played tough and we played to win."

West Franklin (10-2) plays Tuesday at Lyndon.

Stats

Ainsley Corwine: 2 aces, 4 kills, 67 assists, 12 digs.

Alex Coopman: 3 aces, 27 kills, 6 digs.

Allison Swank: 12 kills, 4 blocks.

Chloe Ecord: 2.2 serve receive-average, 8 digs.

Jenna Walters: 5 aces, 24 kills, 2.32 serve-receive average, 16 digs.

Nellie LaFountain:14 kills, 5 digs.

Riley Zentz: 3 aces, 2.1 serve-receive average, 3 blocks, 24 digs.

Sami Randall: 3 aces, 2.13 serve-receive average, 31 digs.