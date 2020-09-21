The Ottawa University men’s cross country team finished eighth Saturday at the Muthama-Rogers Invite. The women were 13th.

Josh Weghorst continues his streak of top-10 finishes as he took fifth at 20:31.86. Joseph Corbin finished 30th at 21:58.49. Skylar Karms took 68th at 23:25.05. Others were Caleb Meyer, 77th, 23:53.96; Michael Garrison, 109th, 25:53.83, and Christopher Rosas, 118th, 28:12.79.

The women were paced by Jordan Fritz, who finished 79th with a time of 22:30.69. Dakota Bunch ran a time of 23:24.98 and took 89th. Others were Alexis Reim, 90th, 23:38.77; Olivia Lemus, 99th, 24:25.36, and Laura Freeman, 113th, 27:53.48.

The next meet for the Braves will be the Saint Mary's Invite on Oct. 3 in Leavenworth.