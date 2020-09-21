McPHERSON — Not much went wrong for the Bethel College football team Saturday in a 55-21 win over McPherson College in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play at McPherson Stadium.

Bethel scored on all but four possessions. The Threshers punted just once. Bethel held a 507-166 advantage in total offense. Bethel’s 427 rushing yards on 71 carries was fourth-best all time.

Bethel led 27-0 at the half and 48-0 after three quarters. McPherson did manage three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break the shutout.

Bethel used eight ball carriers, four of whom scored. Rude Juarez III had six carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Esau had 73 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Chantz Scurry and Amondr’e Schumpert-Street each added a rushing score.

Esau hit just two of five passes for 80 yards. Each completion went to Brayden Francis for 40 yards each and each completion was for a touchdown.

Dominic Brown, Steven Marks and Josh Seabolt each had six total tackles to lead the Bethel defense. Seabolt had a fumble recovery. Marks broke up two passes.

McPherson was led by Joshua Pisik, who hit 17 of 30 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Melvin Reid, Tevin Nash and Dewayne Lykes each caught a touchdown pass. Nash led the receivers with 37 yards on three catches. McPherson was held to 27 yards rushing. LaMeshio Hill had 29 yards rushing on five carries.

Zane Hickey led the defense with 12 total tackles. Kaden Tichenor had 11 total tackles and an interception. James Solomon had 10 total tackles.

McPherson falls to 1-1 overall and in conference play. McPherson plays Saturday at 0-2 Tabor, which fell to Friends 17-7.

Bethel improves to 2-0 and plays Saturday at Sterling. The Warriors lost to McPherson 58-40 in its first game, but the team’s game at Ottawa was postponed because an Ottawa player tested positive for COVID-19.