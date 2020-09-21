The Ottawa University men’s tennis team had a successful performance at the 2020 KCAC Individual Championships this weekend.

In singles, the Braves had a champion, three third-place finishes, and one fourth. Claudio Quinones and Thomas Golden placed second in the No. 1 doubles bracket.

Quinones was the KCAC champion in No. 1 singles, winning all three matches. Quinones is just the second OU men's tennis player to finish first in the KCAC No. 1 singles bracket. The first was Lukas Michenka in 2018. Quinones was the KCAC Co-MVP, named KCAC Newcomer of the Year, and earned First Team All-KCAC honors in 2018-19.

Golden was third at No. 2 singles with a 2-1 mark. Blake Sprouse, No. 3 singles, and Luke Graham, No. 4 singles, also took third with 2-1 records.

Erik Czapinski, finished fourth in No. 5 singles with a 1-2 mark.

Quinones/Golden fell 9-7 in the No. 1 doubles championship match to take second.

Sprouse/Graham finished fourth in No. 2 doubles with a 1-2 mark.

Abby Norris and Tayler Alterman competed for the women. Norris finished seventh in No. 1 singles.