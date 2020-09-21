Buffalo volleyball goes 2-1 at Maize

Garden City High School’s volleyball team traveled to Maize on Saturday for a tournament and came home with a 2-1 record from the day, moving their overall season record to 7-7.

The Buffaloes started the day against Newton and fell in straight games 25-21 and 25-7.

Julie Calzonetti had six kills in the match while Symone Simmons had four. McKenna Jagels and Melody Flores each had two and Mackenzie Lucas added one. Calzonetti, Simmons and Flores each had one block against Newton.

Calzonetti also led the team in digs with seven while Abby Parr had six and Jagels added five. Flores and Mya Cruz each had three digs and Abby Ellermann had two.

"Despite getting off to a slow start, I was proud of how our kids bounced back and competed," GCHS Head Coach Trista Bailey said. "We talked about how we weren’t going to be defined by one bad set, but by how we respond to it."

Against Eisenhower, Garden City bounced back to win a three-game match, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-16.

Parr, Calzonetti and Cruz each had 12 digs in the match while Jagels added 10. A barrage of players carded one service ace in the match, including Parr, Calzonetti, Jagels, Flores, Cruz and Mya DelaCruz.

Calzonetti again lead the team in kills with 10 this match, while Jagels had six. Ellermann and Simmons each had five kills in the match as Flores added three and Lucas had one. Ellermann led the team with four blocks and Simmons had three.

"Julie Calzonetti led the way for us offensively and we got some solid contributions from several people on our bench," Bailey said.

Garden City faced Derby in its final match, and won in two games 25-23 and 25-17.

Jagels and Cruz each had two service aces in the match while DelaCruz added one. Calzonetti, Jagels and Simmons each had four kills, while Ellermann and Lucas had three and Flores added two.

On the defensive side, Parr and Jagels each had nine digs while Gisselle Gutierrez and Flores had six. Cruz had four, Calzonetti and DelaCruz each had three and Ellermann had one. Simmons had two blocks in the match while Ellermann and Lucas each had one.

"Overall, we are starting to develop and identify and figure out who does what well. By sorting those things out, we can find ways to capitalize on our strengths and execute when we need to," Bailey said. "I think they handled themselves extremely well and represented Buffalo Volleyball in a positive way."