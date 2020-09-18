A Kansas Wesleyan volleyball player has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Friday morning.

The school was informed of the positive case Thursday.

"We appreciate the support of our fan base during this uncertain time," Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson said in a statement. "We look forward to getting the volleyball team back on the court as soon as it is entirely safe to do so."

Wesleyan announced that a number of players that were in close contact with the positive case are now in quarantine.

With the positive case, KWU’s Kansas Conference-opening triangular with Bethany and Ottawa in Ottawa, scheduled for next Saturday, has been postponed. KWU will now play Columbia College and Ottawa on Oct. 13 in Ottawa.

Wednesday’s KWU-Bethany nonconference match at Mabee Arena was postponed in order to protect the safety and health of the student-athletes at both schools.

KWU (3-3) is next scheduled to play in a triangular in against Hastings and Mount Mary on Oct. 3 in Hastings, Neb.