The Thomas More Prep-Marian volleyball team won both of its matches in a triangular at WaKeeney-Trego on Tuesday.

The Monarchs beat Stockton, 25-18, 25-8, and Trego, 25-20, 25-20.

TMP improved to 13-2.

Monarch soccer falls in first game

The Thomas More Prep-Marian boys soccer team fell 10-0 in its first game on Tuesday at Garden City.

It was the Monarchs’ season opener after missing the first few weeks of the season because of quarantining.

The Monarchs will play Wichita Classical at 1 p.m. Saturday at TMP.

TMP girls golf takes third at Cimarron

The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls golf team placed third in the Cimarron Invitational on Tuesday.

Allison Applequist took first place individually while Ella Brummer was second.