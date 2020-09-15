Railer soccer

team wins

WICHITA — The Stryker Soccer Complex in Wichita is a place where the Newton High School boys’ soccer team doesn’t have a lot of wins.

That changed Tuesday when the Railers posted a 2-1 overtime win over Kapaun-Mt. Carmel in non-league play.

Santiago Fernandez scored the game winner for the Railers. Alex Sanchez had the Railers’ first goal with an assist from Armando Alvarez.

The Railers improve to 4-2 and play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Andover at the Andover District Stadium.

Bethel seventh

at Carmichael Cup

SALINA — The Bethel College men’s tennis team moved up a spot on the leaderboard in the final round of play to take seventh at the Carmichael Cup at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Bethany’s B team won the nine-team meet at 854, followed by Sterling at 886 and Bethany A at 870.

Zach Willard of Bethany B was top medalist with a six-under 204. Ben Harvey of Bethany A was second at 207. Narudol Pinyo of Sterling was third at 209.

Bethel was led by Chase Anderson at 234, Kyle Belvin at 241, Nathan Gutierrez at 243, Trae Gehring at 244 and Joe Knoll at 287.

Bethel competes Sept. 28 and 29 at the Central Christian Invitational at the Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson.

Carmichael Cup

Monday and Tuesday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 6,521 yards

Team scores — Bethany (B) 285-283-286—854, Sterling 282-297-287—866, Bethany (A) 286-293-291—870, Kansas Wesleyan (B) 301-289-293—883, Bethany (C) 308-295-310—913, Tabor 307-304-322—933, Bethel 324-323-315—962, Kansas Wesleyan (C) 330-314-325—969, Sterling (B) 347-321-322—990.

Top 10 – 1. Zach Willard Bty. 69-67-68—204, 2. Ben Harvey Bty. 70-67-70—207, 3. Narudol Pinyo Ster. 71-70-68—209, T4. Larus Long Bty. 69-70-73—212, T4. Connor Larkin Bty. 66-73-73—212, 6. Trevor Watson KWU 71-74-70—215, T7. Vicenzo Miravite Ster. 70-74-74—218, T7. Andreas Wahlgren Bty. 74-69-75—218, 9. Casey Dougherty Ster. 69-81-69—219, T10. Ben Wolfman Bty. 73-73-74—220, T10. Daniel Ramirez Ster. 72-72-76—220.

Bethel scores — T25. Chase Anderson 77-76-81—234, 31. Kyle Belvin 83-84-74—241, T33. Nathan Gutierrez 78-86-79—243, T35. Trae Gehring 86-77-81—244, 46. Joe Knoll 95-97-95—287.

Bethel earns

NAIA award

WICHITA — Bethel College was named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Champions of Character Gold Award winner for the 2019-20 school year.

According to the release, "Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages and by having minimal to no ejections during competition throughout the course of the academic year."

Other Gold award winners in the conference include Avila, Friends, Kansas Wesleyan, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Tabor, Saint Mary and York.

Bethany and McPherson were named Silver Award winners. Ottawa and Sterling were named Bronze Award winners.

The KCAC was designated as a Five-Star Conference.

To earn that distinction, the conference must have "Established Champions of Character Conference Committee.

"(The) Conference has a conduct in competition oversight committee composed of a minimum of three members.

"At leas 60 percent of member institutions must receive the NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution Award."

Bethany names

e-sport coach

LINDSBORG — Bethany College named Blake Mitchell as its head e-sports coach.

Mitchell is a Bethany alumn, holding a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and biology. He is the co-owner of Simbolic Gaming, an e-sports organization, which has won two titles and a second-place finish.

Bethany will begin competition in the 2021-22 school year.

CROSS COUNTRY

Smoky Valley Inv.

Sept. 3

Lindsborg GC

Hesston results

GIRLS

Team scores — Smoky Valley 24, Ellinwood 34.

Hesston results — 5. Elsie Clark 23:02, 18. Allyssa Fuqua 27:43, 21. Kendall Hawes 28:58.

BOYS

Team scores — Smoky Valley 15, Hesston 46, Ellinwood 82, Sterling 106, Lyons 142.

Hesston results — 6. Micah Dahlsten 19:21.73, 7. Joey Kueker 19:23.89, 10. Devin Miller 20:28.47, 11. Ethan Thompson 20:29.04, 12. Ayden Summers 20:29.45, 15. Noah LeFevre 20:47.29, 17. Jesse Magill 20:51.08.

Middle School

Seventh-grade girls — 1. Ashley Lehman 6:50.

Seventh-grade boys — 12. Jack Sharp 7:37.

Eighth-grade boys — 1. Zach Smith 12:15, 3. Casey Heinrichs 12:59, 4. Finn Fuqua 13:16, 8. Carson Johnston 15:14.

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;4;0

Roofing Services;4;0

All 3 Holes;3;1

We B Gone;3;1

Heavy Pork;1;3

Buggsy’s Raiders;1;3

Midway Motors;0;4

Team 5;0;4

Team 9;0;4

High Single Game — Brandon Harrod, All 3 Holes, 248; High Single Series — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 618; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,006; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 2,869.

FRESHMAN FOOTBALL

Derby 20, Newton 12

JV FOOTBALL

Halstead 56, Nickerson 12

JV SOCCER

Newton 5, Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian 0