Garden City drops home opener to Hutchinson, 21-20

There were missed opportunities in all aspects of the game for Garden City High School’s football team as it drops its home opener Friday to Hutchinson, 21-20, at Buffalo Stadium.

The Buffaloes had opportunities, both offensive and defensively, to capitalize in the game but were unable to follow through.

"We stayed in the game, but with every step forward we took there were two steps back," GCHS head coach Brian Hill said.

Garden City got the scoreboard first, scoring the only touchdown of the first quarter. Running back Josh Janas blasted off the left side for a 1-yard touchdown. Isaac Rivera kicked the point after attempt to give GCHS a 7-0 lead.

Janas reached the end zone again in the second quarter on a three-yards run, to give the Buffaloes a 13-0 lead. Problems from the start on the point after attempt allowed a Hutchinson block. While at the time, it was just a miss, it played in to the final score with Garden City loosing by one.

"The fact that we had a bad snap, tried to get the hold down, and still had a chance to make it," Hill said. "But again, we had a (Hutchinson) kid get through to easily and be able to there and block it."

Hutchinson got on the scoreboard with 18.4 seconds left in the first half with a pass reception in the end zone. The point-after attempt was good to close the gap to 13-7 at halftime.

In the third each team scored a touchdown, with the Salthawks getting on the board first to, with the point-after attempt to take its first lead of the game at 14-13.

Garden City took the lead back with an 18-yard pass from quarterback Caleb Wiese to Caleb Metzen. With the point-after kick, GCHS was up 20-14.

The Buffalo offense had the same results Friday in the fourth quarter as they did last week, unable to find the end zone. The Salthawks moved the ball down the field and scored on a one-yard run by quarterback Myles Thompson. The eventual game winning point-after kick was good to give Hutchinson a 21-20 lead and win.

"For a flex-bone team (Hutchinson) that has three linemen that weigh barely 200-pounds, to run it up and down the field as they did against us, is unacceptable," Hill said. "We extended too many drives defensively for them and gave them every opportunity."

Hutchinson had 338 yards of total offense while Garden City had 280.

"Offensively, we don’t stay on blocks and are not reading things. So many little things like that," Hill said. "When your doing things on offense, you’ve got to have all 11 guys doing what their job is."

Janas finished the night with two touchdowns on 16 carries for 89 yards. Wiese ran the ball 13 times for 62 yards. Zane Burns carried the ball three times for 26 yards, and Erik Dominguez had 15-yards on eight carries.

Wiese was 6 of 17 for 81 yards in passing with one interception while Burns was 1 of 3 for 7 yards and one interception.

Metzen led the Buffaloes in pass receiving, having four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown. Dominguez made three receptions for 33 yards.

Sergio Garcia lead the GCHS defense in tackles with seven. Cooper Ramsey, Joel Bellows and Saul Perez each had five.

"We’ve got to get back to doing things we know we can do and play the guys that want to give the effort that we need day-in and day-out, and week-in and week-out," Hill said.

Garden City, 0-2, will be traveling to Dodge City on Friday for the annual Hatchet Game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Hutchinson;0;7;7;7;—21

Garden City;7;6;7;0;—20