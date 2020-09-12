CARTER BRIAN, CAIR PARAVEL

A junior quarterback, Brian completed 29 of 42 passes for 425 yards and an amazing nine touchdowns as the Lions improved to 2-0 on the season with a 58-26 Eight-Man road win at Wichita Home School. Brian hit six different receivers, including five for touchdowns.

REID COWAN, SEAMAN

Cowan, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback, completed 15 of 22 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards and a TD as Seaman improved to 2-0 with a 28-22 win over Washburn Rural.

DESMOND PURNELL, HAYDEN

Purnell, a 6-1, 210 senior, scored all three of Hayden’s touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion in a 28-22 loss to Seaman. Purnell caught six passes for 108 yards and two TDs and also had a 91-yard kickoff return for a score.

CASEN STALLBAUMER, SEAMAN

Stallbaumer, a 6-3, 190 junior, had a big start and a big finish in Friday night’s 28-22 win over Hayden. Stallbaumer connected a 40-yard reverse pass to Jordan Zahn for the 2-0 Vikings’ first touchdown of the game and clinched the win with a late pass interception.

HUNTER WOHLER, SHAWNEE HEIGHTS

Wohler, a 5-11, 175 senior quarterback, forced overtime with a 2-point conversion pass to Brent Showalter and scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime on a 5-yard run as Shawnee Heights pulled out a 29-22 victory over Bonner Springs.