GREAT BEND -- Jordan Dale, subbing for an ill Dylan Dreiling at quarterback, rushed for more than 200 yards and four touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Hays High football team to a 43-14 win over WAC rival Great Bend on Friday night.

Jaren Kanak scored on a long run on the Indians' first play from scrimmage before getting hurt in the first quarter and did not return. Running back Roy Moroni added more than 100 yards on the ground as HHS started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Great Bend dropped to 0-2.

Hays High will next play Liberal in the Indians' home opener.

Check hdnews.net and Sunday’s print edition for more on the Indians’ win.