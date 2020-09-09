Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Wednesday

Sep 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM


GOLF


High school


Results Tuesday


SALINA CENTRAL INVITATIONAL


At Salina Municipal GC


Team scores


Manhattan 352, Hays 363, Salina South 388, Junction City 399, Great Bend 406, Newton 414, Emporia 420, Concordia 429, Salina Central 435, Clay Center 454, Hutchinson 471.


Individual results


1. Norton, Salina South, 82; 2. (tie) McCrae, Hays, Phipps, Manhattan and Siebert, Manhattan, 83; 5. Donovan, Concordia, 84; 6. Frees, Salina South, 86; 7. A. Eckert, Emporia, 87; 8. (tie) Dinkel, Hays and Yerman, Manhattan, 88; 10. Garrison, Hays, 93.


WASHBURN RURAL INVITATIONAL


At Wamego CC


Team scores


Washburn Rural 343, Mill Valley 350, Free State 371, Wamego 393, St. James Academy 407.


Individual results


1. Strahm, Mill Valley, 79; 2. Meadows, Free State, 80; 3. (tie) Grant, St. James and Green, Mill Valley, 82; 5. (tie) Crough, Washburn Rural, Luttjohann, Washburn Rural and Merrick, Washburn Rural, 83; 8. Berquist, Free State, 93; 9. (tie) McKee, Wamego, Haymaker Mill Valley and Scott, Washburn Rural, 94.


VOLLEYBALL


High school


Results Tuesday


CITY


Washburn Rural def. Manhattan, 25-14, 25-10


Manhattan def. Shawnee Heights, 25-19, 25-22


Emporia def. Hayden, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18


Emporia def. Topeka High, 25-16, 25-9


Seaman def. Topeka West, 25-13, 25-10


Seaman def. Junction City, 25-6, 25-7


AREA


Royal Valley def. Riverside, 25-14, 25-21


Royal Valley def. Riverside, 25-14, 25-11


Perry-Lecompton def. Holton, 25-23, 25-22


Perry-Lecompton def. Holton, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17


Sabetha def. Jefferson West, 25-14, 25-12


Sabetha def. Jefferson West, 25-21, 25-13


Maur Hill def. Oskaloosa, 26-24, 25-22


Maur Hill def. Horton, 25-17, 25-16


Clay Center def. Wamego, 28-26, 27-25


Clay Center def. Wamego, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18


Concordia def. Abilene, 25-14, 25-17


Abilene def. Concordia, 25-14, 25-15


Hanover def. Frankfort, 25-13, 25-11


Valley Heights def. Hanover, 25-21, 25-21


Valley Heights def. Frankfort, 25-10, 25-9


Linn def. Onaga, 25-8, 25-15


Centralia def. Onaga, 25-11, 25-15


Centralia def. Linn, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15


Washington County def. Wetmore, 25-22, 30-32, 25-20


Washington County def. Blue Valley-Randolph, 25-22, 25-16


Wetmore def. Blue Valley-Randolph, 24-26, 2-16, 25-23


Doniphan West def. Clifton-Clyde, 14-25, 25-21, 25-15


Doniphan West def. Troy, 25-12, 25-9


Doniphan West def. Axtell, 25-23, 25-23


Clifton-Clyde def. Axtell, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16


Clifton-Clyde def. Troy, 25-16, 25-14


Axtell def. Troy, 25-9, 25-12


Lebo def. KC Christian, 25-5, 25-12


Lebo def. Seabury 25-21, 25-12


SOCCER


High school


Results Tuesday


CITY


Cair Paravel 3, Baldwin 2 OT


Hayden 5, Eudora 0


Shawnee Heights 5, Topeka High 0


CROSS COUNTRY


High school


Results Saturday


MARYSVILLE INVITATIONAL


Boys


Team scores


Marysville 54, Hiawatha 61, Sabetha 63, Nemaha Central 98, Centralia 107, Horton 118.


Individual results


1. S. Miller, Marysville, 18:22.97; 2. Hodge, Hiawatha, 18:41.06; 3. Harrell, Sabetha, 18:57.50; 4. Lee, Marysville, 19:06.44; 5. Shaffer, Hiawatha, 19:09.62; 6. Evans, Sabetha, 19:18.38; 7. Langill, Nemaha Central, 19:28.59; 8. Machman, Hiawatha, 19:31.59; 9. I. Miller, Marysville, 19:51.97; 10. Menold, Sabetha, 20:26.44.


Girls


Team scores


Sabetha 51, Hiawatha 68, Marysville 90, Doniphan West 90, Horton 91, Nemaha Central 101.


Individual results


1. Clevenger, Doniphan West, 21:50.59; 2. H. Lukert, Sabetha, 22:28.50; 3. M. Lukert, Sabetha, 22:30.12; 4. Madsen, Hiawatha, 22:47.34; 5. Zarybnicky, Hanover, 23:09.28; 6. Cole, Doniphan West, 23:32.18; 7. Nordhus, Nemaha Central, 23:41.97; 8. L. Lukert, Sabetha, 23:45.00; 9. Soto, Horton, 24:24.03; 10. Harlan, Washington County, 24:31.62.