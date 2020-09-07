After nearly 10 months of no competition, including no spring track because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garden City High School’s cross country teams returned to action Thursday at Lake Barton in Great Bend.

The Buffalo boys squad finished in third place as a team while the girls took sixth.

"It was a good first meet for us," GCHS head coach Krista Linenberger said. "We definitely have some work to do after an empty spring season."

Senior Brody Hoff led the boys squad with a fifth place finish, running the 5K race in 17:42.96. The Buffaloes’ Devin Chappel was right behind Hoff, finishing in sixth place with a time of 17:50.59.

Evan Gurrola placed 21st with an 18:58.30 while Kenji Craig ran a 19:07.68 for 24th. Joel Contreras finished in 27th with a 19:14.53 as Isaiah Casados ran a 19:20.61 for 30th place to round out the GCHS scoring.

Bishop Carroll won the boys team competition and Buhler took second.

On the girls’ side, Jocelyn Sosa began her sophomore season with a fifth-place finish. She ran the course in 21:14.93. It was the only top 20 finish for the Buffaloes.

Armanda Baldera ran the course in 23:56.13 for 33rd place, while Andrea Hernandez finished in 35th with a 24:09.41. Selah Hageman finished right behind Hernandez in 36th with a time of 24:11.15. Lana Rodriguez ran the course in 25:08.16 for 45th and Anna Lobmeyer rounded out the scoring for Garden City in 47th with a time of 25:15.25.

Bishop Carroll won the girls side of the meet, with Great Bend coming in second place.

"I think we aren’t running anywhere near what we are capable of, but the kids are working hard every day, so they’ll get there," Linenberger said.

The Buffaloes are back in action Thursday at Hesston.