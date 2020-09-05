Friday’s results
AREA GAMES
Axtell 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 18
Bennington 34, Wakefield 30
Canton-Galva 54, Goessel 0
Chapman 34, Sabetha 29
Cheylin 61, Golden Plains 6
Clay Center 57, Abilene 0
Clifton-Clyde 62, Onaga 18
Colby 35, Hugoton 6
Concordia 14, Wamego 7
Dighton 38, Sharon Springs 18
Ellis 32, Russell 0
Ell-Saline 28, Marion 0
Goodland 42, Liberal 32
Halstead 46, Smoky Valley 0
Hanover 46, Pike Valley 0
Herington 56, Centre 10
Hill City 45, Osborne 26
Hillsboro 40, Nickerson 14
Kinsley 42, Sacred Heart 6
Leoti 54, Hoxie 20
Lincoln 50, Tescott 0
Logan-Palco 32, Lakeside 28
McPherson 45, Salina South 25
Natoma vs. Western Plains-Healy at Ransom, ccd.
Northern Valley 67, Tribune 18
Norton 16, Smith Center 14
Oakley 25, TMP-Marian 13
Plainville 14, Phillipsburg 13
Quinter 34, Atwood 32
Republic County 30, Beloit 14
Rock Hills 52, Wichita Homeschool Warriors 6
St. Francis 48, Oberlin 0
Solomon 46, Rural Vista 12
Southeast of Saline 32, Minneapolis 16
Sylvan-Lucas 38, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 31
Thunder Ridge 20, Stockton 14
Trego 66, Chase 14
Triplains-Brewster 72, Otis-Bison 24
Victoria 42, LaCrosse 14
Washington County 44, Frankfort 36
Wichita Campus 37, Salina Central 32
Wilson 54, Southern Cloud 6
Thursday’s results
Girard 20, Pittsburg Colgan 12
Hays 19, Goddard Eisenhower 10
Stafford 50, Fairfield 0