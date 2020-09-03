After a busy August, Oklahoma jumped Texas into first place in the Big 12 recruiting rankings for the class of 2021. The Longhorns have claimed the previous four Big 12 recruiting titles. Baylor remains in third place in what will be Dave Aranda’s first full recruiting cycle, while Kansas and Kansas State rank ahead of some programs that should be faring better.

How conference teams rank heading into the season:

National rank: 14th (14 pledges)

The Sooners added QB Caleb Williams, a five-star dual-threat quarterback and the nation’s fourth-ranked recruit on the 247Sports composite ratings. Oklahoma also added four-star defensive end Kelvin Gillam, a national top-100 recruit. The class is poised to shoot into the top 10 with the Sooners leading for Fabulous 55 members Camar Wheaton, Bryce Foster and Savion Byrd.

National rank: 15th (17 pledges)

Texas’ recruiting headlines in August were highlighted by moves at quarterback. The Longhorns lost Jalen Milroe to Alabama, but added local three-star Charles Wright. Unless the Longhorns can flip a few players or gain ground with several of the top remaining uncommitted prospects, they’re poised to finish outside the national top 10 for the first time since 2017.

National rank: 27th (19 pledges)

The Bears added a pair of players on Aug. 8 with three-star safety Devin Lemear and three-star offensive tackle Ryan Lengyel. Lemear is a Manor product, while Lengyel hails from Dallas Jesuit. The duo helped Baylor inch into the national top 30, which is an improvement from the 2020 class that ranked 50th.

National rank: 42nd (21 pledges)

Kansas has added seven commitments since our update at the end of July. The Jayhawks jumped from eighth to fourth in the process. Cornerback Kameron Grays and defensive end D’Marion Alexander were the two highest-rated prospects to join the class in August. Running back Devin Neal was a solid in-state win over Kansas State. The 2020 class ranked last in the Big 12.

National rank: 44th (17 pledges)

Kansas State also has added seven commitments from our last update, tied with Kansas for the most in the conference. Four-star quarterback Jake Rubley from Colorado continues to headline the class.

National rank: 45th (14 pledges)

The Mountaineers are never going to compete in recruiting with the likes of Oklahoma and Texas, but head coach Neal Brown is doing an excellent job within the state of West Virginia and by attacking the Ohio recruiting trail. We all know about the talent produced by Texas, California and Florida, but Ohio is a real hotbed of talent, too. Brown wants West Virginia to be a destination for those Ohio players that may not get a real look from Ohio State.

National rank: 50th (14 pledges)

Oklahoma State managed two new commitments in August. The class is still headlined by defensive tackle Adam Kelley and the Green twins, wide receivers Bryson and Blaine Green from Allen. Thirteen of the 14 commitments are from Oklahoma or Texas.

National rank: 57th (17 pledges)

No changes for a program that didn’t add a commitment in August. The Cyclones did lose a pledge when Austin quarterback Charles Wright flipped to Texas.

National rank: 78th (9 pledges)

Texas Tech is recruiting poorly compared to previous cycles. The 2020 group finished 48th nationally and seventh in the Big 12. In 2019, Tech’s class was 62nd. Quarterback Behren Morton, a four-star from Eastlan and No. 34 on the Fab 55, is the gem of the class. The Red Raiders hope defensive end E’maurion Banks can become a star along the defensive line.

National rank: 107th (6 pledges)

TCU held six commitments when we last ranked the Big 12 classes in late July. The Horned Frogs still hold six pledges.