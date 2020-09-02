Improvement.

That’s what each coach hopes to see out of their athletes as the season progresses.

Garden City High School volleyball coach Trista Bailey says she is seeing that in her players in this early stage of the season. The Buffaloes traveled to Maize South on Tuesday for a triangular.

"We saw a ton of improvement between Saturday and tonight," Bailey said. "We made some adjustments in our serve-receive combinations and really focused more on our defensive effort."

Garden City came up short in both matches, with Maize South defeating them in straight sets 25-22 and 25-16. GCHS had another three-game battle with Newton, just as on Saturday, but came out with the same result, dropping this match 16-25, 25-15 and 25-27.

"We wanted to be more effective with our first contact, and I am really proud of how much our back row stepped up tonight," Bailey said.

Against Newton, Abby Parr led the way for the Buffaloes in digs for the match with 16. Symone Simmons had the only block for GCHS.

McKenna Jagels tallied seven kills in the match, while Melody Flores had six and Julie Calzonetti added five.

Serving proved to be a point for the Buffaloes to shine as six players had at least one service ace in the match. Myra Cruz led the way with three and Jagels added two. Parr, Calzonetti, Flores and Myra DelaCruz each had one ace.

Calzonetti and Jagels recorded six kills each against Maize South, while Abby Ellerman and Simmons each had four. Mackenzie Lucas added one kill. Jagels and Cruz each had one service ace in the match.

Flores finished the match with two blocks as Ellerman, Lucas and Simmons each had one. Parr led the team with 11 digs.

"We got more touches with our block, more digs and more hustle play from our kids," Bailey said. "Our setters also made some better decisions tonight. We spent time on Monday dissecting where our hitters are and how we can use them more effectively. I think we are all really encouraged by how we competed."

The Buffaloes, 1-5, will host a home triangular on Thursday, facing Western Athletic Conference foes for the first time this season. Garden City will play Great Bend at 4 p.m. and Liberal at 6 p.m.