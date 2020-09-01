Garden City High School’s girls golf team kicked off their 2020-21 season Monday at the Hays High Lady Indians Invitational.

The tournament was held at Smoky Hills Country Club.

Ryan Warren was the top golfer for the Buffaloes, carding an 84 for third place in the tournament. Warren shot a 48 on the front nine and picked up the pace on the back nine with a 36.

GCHS’s Ryan Linenberger placed 18th, shooting 49 on the front nine and 47 on the back for a 96. Jerika Lopez shot a 101 for 23rd, carding a 55 on the front nine and a 46 on the back.

The Buffaloes’ Allie Sandoval finished in 27th with a 51 on the front nine and 52 on the back for a 103. Emma Ortiz had a 52 on both the front and back for a 104 and finished in 29th. Hannah Plummer carded a 125 for 48th place, with a 61 on the front nine and a 64 on the back.

"We played OK for the first tournament," head coach Trent Specht said. "We have to get better with our short game. We had too many putts today."

The Buffaloes are back on the road Thursday with a tournament at Hugoton.