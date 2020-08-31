Topeka West football coach Ryan Kelly is well aware that playing freshmen and sophomores in a league as good as the Centennial League is not normally a recipe for success.

Kelly’s hope is that the experience gained by the Charger youngsters pressed into service the last couple of years will start to pay dividends this fall.

"Last year not only were we young, but we were really young," said Kelly, a Topeka West grad who is starting his fourth season at his alma mater. "By the end of the year we were freshmen and sophomores and we had a freshman quarterback essentially all year long.

"Obviously, with that comes growing pains, and especially when you’re trying to turn around a program, that just gets delayed a little bit, but I’ve been really, really pleased with our young kids."

Kelly, whose Chargers were 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Centennial League last fall, said he’s seen continued growth from his team as it prepares for a new year.

"We’re still going to be young, but we’ll be sophomore-junior young rather than freshman-sophomore young and hopefully the fact that they’ve gotten their feet wet just a little bit is a step in the right direction," Kelly said. "They’ve gotten some quality reps. We started five freshmen against the state champs (Mill Valley) last year, so they got a first-hand look at where they have to be in their career if they want to get to that point. I’ve been really pleased with their work ethic and sticking with it."

The Chargers return 10 players with starting experience on offense, including seniors Julien Mehrens (6-foot-2, 190-pound tight end), Wyatt Miller (5-11, 240 offensive lineman) and Marque Wilkerson (6-1, 160 wide receiver), juniors Chris Howell (5-8, 170 running back), Mikael Glenn (6-2, 185 wide receiver), Jamal Shahid (5-9, 230 offensive lineman), Elliott Cooper (6-2, 250 offensive lineman) and Dontrey Jones-Washington (5-10, 185 running back) and sophomores Malachi Berg (6-2, 185 quarterback) and Xavier Alexander (5-11, 205 running back).

Defensively, West returns Jones-Washington at outside linebacker and Glenn and Wilkerson at defensive back along with seniors Robbie Malcom (6-2, 265 defensive lineman), Joe Sanders (6-1, 265 defensive lineman), Martin Gray (6-0, 220 linebacker) and Kyantae Parker (6-0, 190 outside linebacker).

Kelly said the key for Topeka West is to continue making solid progress this season.

"That’s really the theme of our season is to just get better every day," Kelly said. "That’s all we can focus on right now.

"We just need to raise the bar a little bit every day and let everything else take care of itself.’’

The Chargers were originally scheduled to open the season Friday night at Washburn Rural, but USD 501 recently announced a decision to delay the start of the season for district schools for at least one game.

The district is expected to make a decision concerning the remainder of the season later this week.

CHARGERS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Ryan Kelly, fourth year.

Last year’s record — 1-8, 1-6.

Top offensive returners — RB Xavier Alexander, so.; QB Malachi Berg, so.; OL Elliott Cooper, jr.; WR Mikael Glenn, jr.; RB Chris Howell, jr.; RB Dontrey Jones-Washington, jr.; TE Julien Mehrens, sr.; OL Wyatt Miller, sr.; OL Jamal Shahid, jr.; WR Marque Wilkerson, sr.

Top defensive returners — DB Mikael Glenn, jr.; LB Martin Gray, sr.; OLB Dontrey Jones-Washington, jr.; DL Robbie Malcom, sr.; OLB Kyantae Parker, sr.; DL Jon Sanders, sr.; DB Marque Wilkerson, sr.

Schedule — Sept. 10 Emporia (Hummer), Sept. 18 at Hayden, Sept. 25 at Seaman, Oct. 1 Junction City (Hummer), Oct. 9 Highland Park (Hummer), Oct. 16 at Manhattan, 23 Topeka High (Hummer), Oct. 30 First round of 5A playoffs.