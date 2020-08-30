Spectators attending Ottawa High School athletic events will be limited this fall, OHS officials said.

OTTAWA—"In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Frontier League schools have agreed to a basic framework that establishes how many spectators will be allowed at each event," Ottawa High School Athletic Director Shawn Phillips said last week. "Please note that every county is different and the number of spectators will vary between OHS and other schools."

The Steve Grogan Stadium in Ottawa will accommodate 135 home spectators and 90 visitors. The soccer stadium is limited to 90 spectators each for the home and visitor teams. Volleyball will seat 90 spectators. The amount per team will vary depending on the match format for the evening, Phillips said.

"All spectators will be required to wear masks into all stadiums and/or complexes," Phillips said. "Masks should be worn at all times that a social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained while in the stands, restrooms, concession stand area or any other areas within the stadium/complex."

Phillips added fans may be subject to temperature checks and no one with a 100.4 degree or higher temperature will be allowed in.

"Once the event is concluded, we ask all spectators to leave the stadium expeditiously and not gather on the field or anywhere else in the stadium to wait on athletes," Phillips said. "We ask that you wait in your vehicle for your athlete if needed."

For volleyball, parents are asked to stay for their child’s competition only when their are multiple levels (freshmen, junior varsity and varsity), Phillips said.

Participants in volleyball will be limited to a maximum of four spectators per event, Phillips said.

"This number could decrease however, depending on the specific restrictions put in place by the state or local health departments in whichever county the event is taking place in, and/or stadium/complex capacity numbers of the host school while still maintaining social distancing," Phillips said. "For away games, the host school will determine their visitor seating capacity and will communicate with the visiting school so they can determine how many spectators (up to four) will be allowed to attend. For most venues, the visiting section will most likely be less than the four allotted tickets."

Tickets will be issued by each individual school to all active rostered participants, Phillips said.

Only spectators with participants on the active roster for that night and a school-issued ticket will be admitted to the event, Phillips said.

Girls golf, cross country and girls tennis will not be issued tickets for their events, Phillips said.