ROSE HILL – The 2020 boys soccer season got off to a scorching start for the Rose Hill Rockets in more ways than one. First, the match kicked off with a temperature of 95 degrees. Secondly, the Rose Hill offensive attack put the pressure on the Coffeyville-Field Kindley Tornado throughout the night, resulting in a 5-2 victory at the Rose Hill Football Stadium.

The Rockets were led by senior forward Caden Dinkel. He secured a hat trick by halftime, and set up another goal in the second half.

Dinkel’s goal in the 12th minute allowed Rose Hill to tally first. Coffeyville would respond eight minutes later with a goal by Caden Herring and the match was level at 1-1.

Following a water break in the 22nd minute, the Rockets took command of the match. Dinkel easily slotted home a penalty kick in the 34th minute for a 2-1 Rose Hill lead. He got the hat trick four minutes later and the hosts went into halftime leading 3-1.

In the 49th minute, Dinkel delivered again, this time with a great backheel pass to set up teammate Drew Leck. The senior midfielder split a pair of defenders, maneuvered around the Tornado keeper and tapped home for a 4-1 lead. Dinkel got the assist, which he says he is more comfortable doing.

"Traditionally, I play more of a supportive role, than I do an actual finishing role," Dinkel said. "That was more to my liking than actually scoring a hat trick."

Coffeyville would try to battle back, getting a goal in the 70th minute to draw within 4-2. The Rockets got a bit complacent, nearly allowing another ball in the net moments later. The upstart effort from the Golden Tornado led to controversy in the 73rd minute.

A long ball was played into the midfield. Players from both sides got tangled up going after the ball. In frustration, Herring began to throw punches at a Rose Hill player. The other Rockets closest to the play began going after Herring, who seemed to realize his mistake and was trying to walk away.

The officials stepped in and cooler heads quickly prevailed before the scuffle escalated. Herring was given a red card and was ejected. Single yellow cards were issued to each side as well.

Once play resumed, the Rockets tallied their final goal on a terrific header off the bottom of the crossbar by junior Josh Fisher.

Rose Hill will look to make it a 2-0 start as they will go to play at Chanute on September 3.

Halftime: Rose Hill 3-1. Rose Hill: Dinkel (3), Leck (1), Fisher (1); Coffeyville: Herring (1), Ponce (1). Shots: Rose Hill 22, Coffeyville 6. Saves: Rose Hill: Luna-Berumen 1; Coffeyville: Decker 4.