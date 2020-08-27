KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals on Thursday acquired infielder Lucius Fox from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for outfielder Brett Phillips.

According to a news release, Fox will join the 40-man roster but will be assigned to the Royals' alternate training site.

Fox, 23, a native of Nassau, Bahamas, has been working at the Rays' alternate training site since July 18. He spent the majority of 2019 with Montgomery (AA) in the Rays' farm system, though he also played in 15 games for Durham (AAA) during the middle part of the season.

While with Montgomery, he stole a Southern League-best 37 bases and posted a .340 on-base percentage while batting .230 in 104 games. He accumulated 123 steals during his four-year minor-league career.

Phillips, 26, was hitting .226 (7 for 31) in 18 games for the Royals this season. He was in his third season with Kansas City after being acquired at the trade deadline in 2018 from Milwaukee alongside Jorge Lopez in exchange for Mike Moustakas.