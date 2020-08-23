MEGAN ALLACHER, SENIOR, SEAMAN

Allacher was an All-City pick last fall after placing ninth in the city meet and 12th in Class 5A regional competition to qualify for the 5A state meet. Allacher posted a top 5-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 39 seconds.

KHLOI BIRD, JUNIOR, WASHBURN RURAL

Bird placed eighth in the city meet, 10th in the Centennial League and 12th at regionals last season and helped Washburn Rural finish sixth in the 6A state meet with a 33rd-place finish. An All-City pick, Bird had a best time of 19:59.

JAIDYN BOGREN, SOPHOMORE, WASHBURN RURAL

Bogren earned a spot on Washburn Rural’s varsity team as a freshman, including posting a seventh-place finish in the city meet as the Junior Blues won the team championship. Bogren earned All-City honorable mention.

MADELINE CARTER, SOPHOMORE, WASHBURN RURAL

An All-City pick, Carter was the runner-up in her first city meet and followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the Centennial League, a third-place finish in 6A regional competition and was 27th at state and had a season-best time of 19:13.

BETHANY DRUSE, SOPHOMORE, SEAMAN

Druse missed time last season with a foot injury, but battled back to finish 16th in the Centennial League, eighth in a 5A regional meet and 24th in the 5A state meet. An All-City pick, Druse had a season-best time of 20:18.

HIEDI SCHIEBER, SOPHOMORE, WASHBURN RURAL

Schieber, an All-City selection, turned in an impressive freshman season, placing third in the city meet, ninth in the Centennial League, 10th at regionals and 31st at state. Schieber’s best time last fall was 19:58.

KEELY WAGNER, SENIOR, WASHBURN RURAL

Wagner earned All-City honors in 2019 after helping the Junior Blues finish second in 6A regional competition and post a sixth-place team finish in the 6A state meet. Wagner, who placed 14th at regionals, posted a season-best time of 19:54.