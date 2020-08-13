KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defensive lineman Chris Jones, receiver Sammy Watkins and others to new deals, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed on a contract extension Thursday with another of their stars.

Tight end Travis Kelce agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth between $14 to $15 million annually, a source familiar with the situation confirmed with The Kansas City Star.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $57.25 million total and includes $28 million in guaranteed money.

Albert Breer, of CBS Boston, said Kelce won't receive any additional money this season, but will be given a "sizable guaranteed roster bonus due early next year."

Kelce's base salary for the 2020 season, per Spotrac, is $8 million. The extra four years added to Kelce's deal will keep him in Kansas City through the 2025 season.

Kelce, 30, is coming off a season in which he caught 97 passes for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns. He was chosen for the Pro Bowl for the fifth straight season but didn't take part because he was playing in Super Bowl LIV.

In the fourth quarter of that game, Kelce caught a touchdown pass that cut the Chiefs' deficit to 20-17 and they scored two more times and beat the 49ers.

Kelce's biggest playoff performance came in the Chiefs' 51-31 victory over the Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. He had 10 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

In January 2016, Kelce signed a five-year, $46.8 million contract with the Chiefs that included a $10 million signing bonus and a little over $20 million guaranteed.