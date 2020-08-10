86th NBC World Series
Aug. 3
at Eck Stadium
Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)
Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)
at Hobart Detter Field
Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)
Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5
Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5
Tuesday’s games
at Hobart-Detter Field
Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10
Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1
Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3
at Eck Stadium
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)
Wednesday’s games
Consolation second round
at Eck Stadium
Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7
Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4
at Hobart-Detter Field
Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)
Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)
Thursday’s games
Consolation third round
at Hobart-Detter Field
Houston Express 5, Rose Hill Sluggers 3
Hutchinson Monarchs 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4
Championship quarterfinals
at Eck Stadium
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2, Hays Larks 1
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Liberal BeeJays 0
Friday’s games
Consolation fourth round
at Eck Stadium
Houston Express 5, Liberal BeeJays 4
Hutchinson Monarchs 11, Hays Larks 3 (7 inn.)
Saturday’s games
at Eck Stadium
Championship semifinals
Santa Barbara Foresters 5,
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 1
Cheney;ab;r;h;bi;Snt.Bar.;ab;r;h;bi
Castillo rf;3;1;1;0;McLain ss;4;0;0;0
Specht 2b;3;0;0;0;Jung 2b;4;1;1;0
Miller ph;1;0;0;0;Encarnacion dh;4;0;0;0
Glenn 3b;4;0;1;1;Boissiere 1b;4;0;0;0
Andrews dh;3;0;1;0;Cardenas c;2;1;0;0
Sims 1b;3;0;0;0;Holgate rf;3;2;2;0
Bartlett lf;2;0;0;0;McLain 3b;2;1;0;0
McGee c;2;0;0;0;Dykstra lf;3;0;3;3
Russ c;1;0;0;0;Caulfield lf;2;0;0;0
Stewart ss;2;0;0;0;Cullen cf;1;0;0;0
Farmer ss;1;0;0;0;;;;
Grady cf;2;0;1;0;;;;
Ashby ph;1;0;0;0;;;;
TOTALS;28;1;4;1;TOTALS;29;5;6;3
Cheney;000;000;001;—1
Santa Bar.;110;201;00x;—5
E — McGee. LOB — Che. 3, SB 7. 2B — Glenn. CS — Castillo, Grady, McGee. Sac. Bunt — McLain.
Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Bravo, L;3.1;4;4;4;3;1
O’Toole;4.2;2;1;1;3;4
Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Luckham, W;5.2;3;0;0;0;4
Monke;1.1;0;0;0;1;0
Mullen;1;0;0;0;0;1
Pallette;1;1;1;1;1;1
WP — Bravo 3. HBP — Bartlett (Mullen).
Umpires — Plate: Wheeler; Field: Allen, Hutchinson. Time — 2:08.
Consolation quarterfinals
Hutchinson Monarchs 10,
Houston Express 4
Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi;Houston;ab;r;h;bi
MacKenzie 3b;3;2;0;1;Gales lf;3;1;2;0
Sigrist 2b;4;1;1;1;Gonzalez cf;5;0;1;0
White lf;5;0;3;4;Cosco rf;5;1;1;0
Nedved ss;5;0;1;0;Rojas c;4;1;2;2
Barber dh;4;2;1;0;Paulsey 1b;4;1;1;0
Callahan 1b;3;2;1;2;Deleon 3b;4;0;1;0
Stephens c;2;2;0;0;Barfield 2b;5;0;1;2
Sartori cf;3;1;0;0;Sanchez dh;4;0;2;0
Chadwick rf;2;0;0;1;Jefferson ss;4;0;0;0
TOTALS;31;10;7;9;TOTALS;38;4;11;4
Hutchinson;150;002;200;-10
Houston;100;010;101;-4
E — Rojas, Deleon. DP — Hutchinson. LOB — Hut. 4, Hou. 12. 2B — Gales. 3B — White. HR — Callahan (1), Rojas (3). SB — SB--MacKenzie, Sigrist, White, Barber. CS — Barber. Sac. Fly — Chadwick.
Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Stuempfig, W;5;9;2;2;1;6
Farmer;2;0;1;0;2;1
Randall;2;2;1;1;0;2
Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Deleon, L;1.2;4;6;5;4;2
Granson;3.2;0;2;2;4;3
Calhoun;1.2;2;2;2;1;1
Vige;2;1;0;0;0;2;0
WP — Stuempfig, Farmer, Calhoun. PB — Stephens. HBP — Gales 2 (Stuempfig, Farmer).
Umpires — Plate: Mazzerrisi; Field: Wagers, Anderson. Time — 3:00.
Sunday’s game
at Eck Stadium
Consolation semifinals
Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10,
Hutchinson Monarchs 3
Cheney;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi
Glenn 3b;3;1;0;0;MacKenzie 3b;3;0;0;1
Castillo rf;5;2;1;0;Sigrist 2b;4;0;1;0
Farmer c;4;2;1;2;White lf;4;0;1;0
Sims 1b;3;1;1;1;Nedved ss;3;0;1;0
Andrews 1b;1;1;1;1;Barber dh;2;0;0;0
Miller dh;5;1;1;1;Callahan 1b;3;0;0;0
Ashby rf;3;0;0;1;Woolverton c;4;0;1;0
Bartlett lf;1;1;1;2;Stephens pr;0;0;0;0
Specht 2b;4;1;0;0;Sartori cf;4;2;2;0
Kennard lf;2;0;1;0;Chadwick rf;4;1;2;0
Grady cf;1;0;1;0;;;;
Scott lf;0;0;0;0;;;;
Stewart ss;3;0;1;1;;;;
TOTALS;35;10;9;9;TOTALS;31;3;8;1
Cheney;000;500;023;—10
Hutchinson;002;000;100;—3
E — MacKenzie. DP — Cheney. LOB — Che. 4, Hut. 6. 2B — Farmer, Miller, White. 3B — . HR — Bartlett (1). SB — Glenn, Grady 2. CS — MacKenzie. Sac. Bunt — Stewart.
Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Reynolds, W;6;4;2;2;4;7
Bravo, S;3;4;1;1;0;2
Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k
Sharp, L;4;4;5;3;2;0
Howell;4;2;2;2;2;3
Gifford;1;3;3;3;1;1
WP — Reynolds, Sharp. HBP — Barber (Reynolds).
Umpires — Plate: Allen; First: Anderson; Second: Wheeler; Third: Mazzerrisi. Time — 2:24.
Monday’s Game
at Eck Stadium
Championships
Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.
Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)