The National Championship Racing Association made its third appearance of the summer at Salina Speedway on Saturday night, with Dan Powers, of Wichita, taking the checkered flag ahead of Salina's Corey Lagroon in the NCRA Modified feature.

Powers and Lagroon were followed across the finish line by Kevin Kemp, of Maize, and Wichita's Kenny Sweet. Fifth-place feature finisher Joe Cleveland, of Delphos, and sixth-place Danny Morrison, of Bennington, won the heat races.

The NCRA Late Model feature went to Beloit's Daniel Smith, with Wichita's Delbert Smith in second and Haven's Adam Popp in third. Popp won the heat race.

In the Mod Lites, Bentley's Tommy Carter was the winner, followed by Alex Loveless, of Salina, and Clayton Hogie, of St. John. Carter also won the heat race.

Canton's Josh Vogt won the NCRA AAA Modified feature ahead of first heat winner Rickey Bonham, of Hutchinson, with Falun's Brian Knoell in third. Salina's Tyler Wolf was the second heat winner.

Salina's Zach Montague won the Sports Compact feature, followed in second by heat race winner Ashly Bird of Brookville and Salina's Garrett Caswell in third. Shaylon Holloway followed a victory in the second heat by claiming the Stock Car feature race, with Dusty Blake of Hebron, Neb., in second and Jason Cadwell of Albany, Ore., in third. Topeka's Lance Dixon won the first heat.