Sports Calendar

Aug. 8 through 16

All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Aug. 8

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 6:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Aug. 9

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 6 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 1:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Washington vs. Oklahoma City @ Orlando 11:30 a.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, Aug. 10

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 6 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City vs. Houston @ Orlando 1:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Tuesday, Aug. 11

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cincinnati 5:40 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Aug. 12

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Cincinnati 5:40 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Miami vs. Oklahoma City @ Orlando 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Thursday, Aug. 13

No area events scheduled.

Friday, Aug. 14

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minneapolis 7:10 p.m. (TV TBA).

PRO BASKETBALL — Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City @ Orlando 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Aug. 15

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minneapolis 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Aug. 16

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minneapolis 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. John Wilson, Brian Curtis, Ed Hodge, Joe Ramos -5.

2. Phil Considine, Paul Flores, Wil Besore, Dennis Carter, Narci Larez -4.

3. Dave Stallbaumer, Roger Bratland, Jack Bender, Paul Normandine, Tom Logue -4.

4. Dave Mason, Jerry Schmidt, David Jackson, Dick Hushka, Al Gann -4.

Closest to hole 3 — Gary Eilert. Longest putt on 9 — Darrel Cloyd.

Next Play — 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Thunder delayed

until December

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL Board of Governors and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association agreed to delay the start of the 2020-21 season until Dec. 4.

The Wichita Thunder is an ECHL member.

The league and the players’ union agreed to a full 72-game schedule.

"We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our Players, Employees and Fans," ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. "The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 Season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey."

The ECHL normally starts its season in mid October.

The league has 26 teams in 19 states and two Canadian provinces. The Thunder joined the ECHL at the start of the 2014 season after a merger with the Central Hockey League. The Thunder were formed in 1992.

The schedule is expected to be finalized at a later date.

Ottawa names

dance coach

OTTAWA — Ottawa University named Tori Hilger as its competitive dance coach.

"I'm so excited about the hiring of Tori as head coach for our dance program," said Shayla Siebenthall, the director of dance, cheer and STUNT at Ottawa. "Her ability to focus solely on the dance team will make a huge impact for the current members, as well as the recruitment for future dancers. Tori's infectious and positive attitude, paired with her expertise in dance and choreography, make her a perfect fit for the position."

Hilger served as an instructor at the Universal Dance Association. She also worked as a judge, state manager, backstage manager and music manager at competitions nationwide. She will continue to work with UDA.

"From the time I could walk, I've been in dance classes. From pulling my tutus up to my head to showing my parents a new trick every day, dance has followed me outside of the studio and into every aspect of my life," Hilger said. "After training and competing heavily both with my studio and my school, I have realized that it's now my turn to train the next generation of dancers. With experience in setting choreography, perfecting technique, and cheering on students, I'm so excited to help the Ottawa dance team progress in this new season, and to grow alongside the dancers."

Hilger holds a BA from Kansas.