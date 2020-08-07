Friday

Aug 7, 2020 at 1:20 AM


86th NBC World Series


Monday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Hays Larks 10, Kansas City All-Stars 0 (7 inn.)


Austin Lonestar 3, Houston MVP Prospects 2 (10 inn.)


at Hobart Detter Field


Colorado Cyclones 5, Hattiesburg Black Sox 4 (10 inn.)


Denver Cougars 6, Rose Hill Sluggers 5


Liberal BeeJays 9, Houston Express 5


Tuesday’s games


at Hobart-Detter Field


Kansas City All-Stars 11, Houston MVP Prospects 10


Liberal BeeJays 2, Hutchinson Monarchs 1


Hays Larks 5, Austin Lonestar 3


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5, Colorado Cyclones 3


Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Denver Cougars 0 (7 inn.)


Wednesday’s games


Consolation second round


at Eck Stadium


Rose Hill Sluggers 9, Colorado Cyclones 7


Hattiesburg Black Sox 9, Denver Cougars 4


at Hobart-Detter Field


Hutchinson Monarchs 12, Kansas City All-Stars 1 (6 inn.)


Houston Express 15, Austin Lonestar 7 (8 inn.)


Thursday’s games


Consolation third round


at Hobart-Detter Field


Houston Express 5,


Rose Hill Sluggers 3


Rose Hill;ab;r;h;bi;Houston;ab;r;h;bi


Hartman 2b;4;0;1;0;DeVaughn lf;4;2;2;2


Koval lf;3;1;0;0;Gonzalez cf;4;1;2;0


Gibson rf;4;0;0;0;Cosco rf;4;1;3;2


Freeman cf;4;1;4;2;Rojas c;3;0;1;0


Kocis 1b;4;1;2;1;Paulsey 1b;4;0;0;0


Baxley c;4;0;0;0;P.Deleon 3b;4;0;1;0


Gates dh;3;0;1;0;Barfield 2b;3;0;0;0


Thies 3b;3;0;1;0;Sanchez dh;2;0;0;0


Johnson ss;3;0;0;0;Jones dh;1;0;0;0


;;;;;Jefferson ss;3;1;1;0


TOTALS;32;3;9;3;TOTALS;32;5;10;4


Rose Hill;110;100;000;—3


Houston;001;001;03x;—5


E — Koval, Freeman, Olmstead. LOB — RH 6, Hou. 4. 2B — Freeman, Gates, DeVaughn, Cosco 2, Jefferson. HR — Freeman (2), Koscis (1), DeVaughn (2). SB — Koval, Theis. Sac. Bunt — Thies, Rojas.


Rose Hill;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Olmstead;7;6;2;2;0;5


Brown, L;.1;4;3;2;0;0


James;.2;0;0;0;0;0


Houston;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Calhoun;5;5;3;3;1;4


Vige, W;4;4;0;0;2;4


WP — Olmstead, Brown. PB — Rojas.


Umpires — Plate: Dickinson; Field: Strobel, Vaughn. Time — 2:17.


Hutchinson Monarchs 5,


Hattiesburg Black Sox 4


Hattiesburg;ab;r;h;bi;Hutchinson;ab;r;h;bi


Regan 2b;4;0;0;0;MacKenzie 3b;3;1;0;0


Jones cf;3;1;1;0;Sigrist 2b;3;1;1;2


Hall rf;4;0;1;0;White lf;4;1;1;2


Lanzarote c;4;2;1;2;Nedved ss;3;1;1;0


Burchfield 1b;4;1;2;1;Callahan 1b;4;0;0;0


Williams 3b;4;0;3;1;Barber dh;4;0;1;1


Wilkes dh;3;0;0;0;Stephens c;3;0;0;0


Washington dh;1;0;0;0;Sartori cf;3;0;0;0


Lawson ss;3;0;0;0;Chadwick rf;3;1;1;0


Echols lf;3;0;1;0;;;;;


Cofield ph;1;0;0;0;;;;;


Kendrick pr;0;0;0;0;;;;;


TOTALS;34;4;9;4;TOTALS;30;5;5;5


Hattiesburg;000;001;030;—4


Hutchinson;000;140;00x;—5


E — Williams, Thomkins, MacKenzie. DP — Hutchinson 3. LOB — Hat. 7, Hut. 6. 2B — Jones, Sigrist, Nedved. HR — Lanzarote (3), Burchfield (1), White (1). SB — Williams, MacKenzie, Barber, Chadwick 2. Sac. Bunt — .


Hattiesburg;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Hobbs, L;4;5;5;5;4;6


Tomkins;3.1;0;0;0;1;4


Wright;.2;0;0;0;0;1


Hutchinson;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Eddy, W;5;4;0;0;3;5


Gifford;3;5;4;4;1;4


Haase;1;0;0;0;0;0


WP — Hobbs.


Umpires — Plate: Strobel; Field: Vaughn, Dickinson. Time — 2:38.


Championship quarterfinals


at Eck Stadium


Cheney Diamond Dawgs 2,


Hays Larks 1


Hays;ab;r;h;bi;Cheney;ab;r;h;bi


Jiminian cf;5;0;0;0;Castillo rf;3;0;0;0


Cavanaugh ss;3;0;0;0;Specht 2b;4;0;1;1


Hutchinson 3b;1;0;0;0;Glenn 3b;2;1;0;0


Divis dh;2;0;0;0;Andrews 1b;2;0;0;0


Pehrson 3b;4;1;2;0;Sims dh;3;0;1;1


Truslow 1b;4;0;1;1;Ashby rf;1;0;1;0


McGowan 1b;0;0;0;0;Grady cf;1;0;0;0


van Breusgen lf;3;0;3;0;McGee c;4;0;0;0


Dreiling rf;3;0;0;0;Stewart ss;3;0;1;0


Aranda 2b;3;0;0;0;Scott lf;2;1;1;0


Cooper ph;1;0;1;0;;;;


Freeman c;4;0;1;0;;;;


TOTALS;33;1;8;1;TOTALS;25;2;5;2


Hays;000;100;000;—2


Cheney;000;100;10x;—3


DP — Cheney, Hays. LOB — Hys. 9, Che. 8. 2B — Pehrson, Freeman. SB — Scott. CS — Stewart. Sac. Bunt — Andrews, Castillo, Dreiling.


Hays;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Hays;5.1;3;1;1;4;4


Buhr, L;2.2;2;1;1;1;2


Cheney;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Arnold;5;5;1;1;1;4


Sells, W;3.1;2;0;0;1;3


Wilson, S;.2;1;0;0;0;1


HBP — Andrews (Hays), Sims (Hays), van Breusegen (Sells).


Umpires — Plate: Wagers; Field: Harlow, Lentz. Time — 2:15.


Santa Barbara Foresters 8,


Liberal BeeJays 0


Santa Bar.;ab;r;h;bi;Liberal;ab;r;h;bi


M.McLain ss;5;1;1;0;Trenkle cf;4;0;0;0


Jung 2b;3;2;1;1;Malone rf;3;0;0;0


Encarnacion dh;5;1;1;1;Brewer c;3;0;0;0


Boissiere 1b;5;2;3;2;Ward 1b;3;0;0;0


Cardenas c;3;0;1;0;Ehrnhardt dh;3;0;0;0


Holgate rf;3;0;1;2;Delong 3b;3;0;0;0


S.McLain 3b;3;0;0;0;Shepardson ss;2;0;0;0


Cullen cf;5;1;1;1;Bonnett ph;0;0;0;0


Dykstra lf;3;1;1;0;Folds lf;2;0;0;0


;;;;;Schultz ph;1;0;0;0


;;;;;White 2b;2;0;0;0


;;;;;Donovan ph;1;0;0;0


TOTALS;35;8;10;7;TOTALS;27;0;0;0


Santa Bar.;011;001;014;—4


Liberal;000;000;000;—0


E — Lib 2B. LOB — SB 9, Lib. 1. 2B — M.McLain, Boissiere. HR — Cullen (1), Jung (1). SB — Boissiere, S.McLain, Dykstra 2, Jung. CS — Cardenas. Sac. Fly — Holgate.


Santa Barbara;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Johnson, W;7;0;0;0;0;10


Pallette;1;0;0;0;0;3


Trest;1;0;0;0;1;1


Liberal;ip;h;r;er;bb;k


Evans, L;5.2;3;3;2;2;6


Kelly;2.2;4;3;3;1;1


Brown;.2;3;2;2;1;0


WP — Kelly, Brown. HBP — S.McLain 2 (Kelly, Brown), Dykstra (Kelly), Holgate (Kelly).


Umpires — Plate: Schepis; Field: Olson, Lentz. Time — 2:26.


Friday’s games


Consolation fourth round


at Eck Stadium


Liberal BeeJays vs. Houston Express 6 p.m.


Hays Larks vs. Hutchinson Monarchs 8:30 p.m.


Saturday’s games


at Eck Stadium


Championship semifinals


Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Santa Barbara Foresters 6 p.m.


Consolation quarterfinals


Liberal-Houston winner vs. Hays-Hutchinson winner 8:30 p.m.


Sunday’s game


at Eck Stadium


Consolation semifinals TBA


Aug. 10


at Eck Stadium


Championship game one 6 p.m.


Championship game two 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)