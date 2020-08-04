The good news for the Hutchinson Monarchs, they will not face Aaron Funk.

On Monday night at Hobart-Detter Field, Liberal’s Aaron Funk struck out 14 Houston Express batters en route to a 9-5 win for the Bee Jays in the opening round of the NBC World Series. When the Bee Jays went to their bullpen, Houston capitalized with a four-run eighth inning, but Liberal answered right back with four runs in the bottom of the eighth.

With the win, Liberal advances to play Hutchinson at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hobart-Detter.

Funk is one of the top pitchers in the Sun Belt Conference at Arkansas Little Rock and on Monday he established himself as one of the top pitchers in the NBC World Series field.

In seven innings of shutout baseball, Funk allowed just two hits in addition to his 14 strikeouts. In a March 1 game against Northern Alabama, Funk struck out a Sun Belt-record 17 batters.

Fans who stayed late Monday night into Tuesday morning experienced a bit of Funk’s magic.

"His composure was great. He went out there and wanted the ball," Liberal manager Eric Olmstead said. "His command was really good, his velocity was up. He brings a wealth of experience to our club.

"To come in to this setting in Game 1 of the NBC, this was an outstanding performance."

Liberal capitalized on three Houston errors. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bee Jays scored three runs — all unearned — and with Funk on the mound, that provided plenty of comfort.

Liberal scored a run in the first when Cayde Ward doubled home Kade Brewer with two outs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Houston committed two errors which led to three runs, highlighted by a solo home run by Ward.

Liberal tacked on another run in the sixth when Jack Malone hit a two-out triple, then scored on a wild pitch one batter later.

Funk left after seven complete innings and just over 100 pitches. Eric Heiman entered the game in the seventh, and Houston was able to rough him up to the tune of four hits and four earned runs in 0.2 innings.

Payton Scrambler put out the fire in the eighth, then closed the game out in the ninth.

Houston made it a one-run game after scoring four in the top of the eighth, but the momentum was short-lived. Olmstead was not pleased with nearly blowing the lead, but was proud of the way his team answered right back.

"Anytime you get a really dominant starter off the mound, the other team gets a bit more confident," Olmstead said. "The composure of our ball club after they came back says a lot about our veteran team. We have a lot of returners and a lot of good players, and I’m really proud of how we battled back."

Houston plays again on Wednesday at Wichita State against an opponent to be determined.

With the win, Liberal faces Hutchinson in what should be a great game and an even better atmosphere.

"I have nothing but respect for the Hutchinson Monarchs, they are a very good ball club," Olmstead said. "To play in their home stadium in the NBC World Series, we’ll be ready for the task."