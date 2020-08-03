LAWRENCE — Stephen F. Austin will get an opportunity to stun a blue-blood program for a second consecutive season.

The Lumberjack men’s basketball team will travel to Allen Fieldhouse for a Dec. 29 clash with Kansas, the Jayhawk athletic department announced Monday. The matchup fills a void left on KU’s schedule by Harvard, which will not play this fall following the Ivy League’s decision to cancel its members’ men’s basketball seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, Stephen F. Austin knocked off then-No. 1 Duke in an 85-83 overtime thriller on Nov. 26, 2019, at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Lumberjacks were 28-3 and winners of the Southland Conference’s regular-season championship before the season came to an abrupt end.

"When we lost the Harvard game, we wanted to fill the opening with a quality opponent," said KU head coach Bill Self in a news release, "and Kyle (Keller)’s team clearly fits that description."

Keller was a member of the KU staff under Self for three season (2008-11) and is entering his fifth campaign as head coach of the Lumberjacks.

"Kyle has done a fabulous job highlighted by the 2018 NCAA Tournament berth and the win at Duke last year," Self said. "He’s a great coach and a great friend and I look forward to having him back at Allen Fieldhouse. This will be a game that will benefit us and hopefully help us get better."

KU, which was also 28-3 last season, is currently scheduled to open its upcoming year with a Nov. 10 contest against Kentucky at United Center in Chicago.