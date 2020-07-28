Golf has always been a big part of Blake Buessing’s life.
Recently, it pretty much became his life.
"I started my eighth grade year, really getting into it," Buessing said. "And then my freshman year, I gave up baseball so I could play all the time."
By all the time, Buessing isn’t exaggerating. He estimates he plays anywhere from 18-36 holes three or four times a work, honing his game to someday get a college scholarship.
That work paid big dividends at Tuesday’s TJGA City Junior Championship at Cypress Ridge. With rain washing out Monday’s first round, Tuesday became an 18-hole shootout.
And Buessing was the top gun. Shooting even par on the front nine, Buessing overcame some early hiccups on the back nine to shoot a 75 and win by three shots over Turner Depperschmidt.
Buessing birdied two holes on the front nine, chipping in on No. 5 and also birdieing No. 2.
"I was very confident," Buessing said. "I usually play pretty good here. My chipping saved me. My back nine, I didn’t hit very many greens. My driver and chipping were key today."
Golf is a sport that runs strong in the Buessing family and Tuesday’s tourney was a true family affair. Not only did Blake Buessing win the boys’ 15-17 title, but two of his siblings also came away as winners in their age division.
Brody Buessing won the boys’ 9-10 division with a 49, edging Cale Anshutz by one stroke. Braegan Buessing was the girls’ 13-14 winner, carding a 47 to win by eight shots over Avery Zimmerman.
"That was pretty cool," Blake said. "My brother goes out and plays a lot. My sister needs a little bit better work ethic, but she’ll get there. She’s got a natural swing."
If the city tourney had been held last week, Madelyn Lutjohann isn’t quite sure what would have happened.
"It was just all over the place," she said. "I’d have a bad drive one hole, then a bad iron shot the next one. It just wasn’t coming together."
But with it pushed back a week by the rainy weather, Lutjohann was able to get things straightened out. After battling Kaitlyn Crough and Jensen Heideman for the girls’ 15-17 title all summer, Lutjohann won Tuesday’s final clash, shooting an 83 to edge Crough by three shots.
"I definitely thought it was going to be pretty close," Lutjohann said. "This past week, my game wasn’t at its best, so I was a little nervous going into it. I went into today not expecting as much and just tried not to over-think my shots. ... I was able to put the good shots together and have good holes all the way through."
With the high school season a month away, Lutjohann said the tourney win is a nice boost of momentum going into her senior year.
"It’s a good entrance going into the season and gives me some more confidence I needed," she said.
Lane Workman won the boys’ 13-14 division with an 85, while Peyton Goehring took the title in the boys’ 11-12 division with a 47, three better than Ayden Valdivia, and Jase Head won the boys’ 8-under division , winning a two-hole playoff with Callen Baldwin after both shot 38s.
Lauren Cox won the girls’ 11-12 division with a 53, five strokes better than Lauren Borjon and Kinley Frost won the girls’ 10-under division with a 58, three better than Avenley Head.
CITY JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS
15-17
75 — Blake Buessing
78 — Turner Depperschmidt
79 — Gabe Konkel, Luke Leonetti
80 — Alex Valdivia
82 — Tyler Duncan, Maddox Hight
84 — Luke Rothfuss, Tyler Higgins
85 — Gavin Wilhelm
86 — Nibi Kulkarni
87 — Landon Bradstreet
89 — Carson Alfonsi
91 — Tyler Peterson
94 — Kaden Tarwater
102 — Lane Prewitt
103 — Tim Biggs
110 — Austin Stahl
13-14
85 — Lane Workman
11-12
47 — Peyton Goehring
50 — Ayden Valdivia
51 — Brecken Garrett
57 — Andrew Byard
58 — Nick Hill
60 — Nate Selm
61 — Hunter Gerhardt
62 — Higgins Hawks
68 — Bennett Wells
72 — Grady Rodgers
77 — Evan Jones
85 — Myles Didde
9-10
49 — Brody Buessing
50 — Cale Anshutz
53 — DJ Ortega, Liam Hoff
8-under
38 — Jase Head*, Callen Baldwin
43 — Camden Swords
44 — Kaden Leonetti
55 — Nikhil Rao, Daxton Garrett
GIRLS
15-17
83 — Madelyn Luttjohann
86 — Kaitlyn Crough
94 — Erica Culberson
96 — Mallory Nelson
97 — Jensen Heideman
98 — Avery Scott, McKenna Merrick
106 — Annika Peterson
115 — Kate Roeder
13-14
47 — Braegan Buessing
55 — Avery Zimmerman
58 — Avery Grunert
61 — Natalie Peterson
63 — Nora Allphin
65 — Colbey Stead
11-12
53 — Lauren Cox
58 — Lauren Borjon
59 — Izzy Glotzbach
63 — Lauren Valdivia
64 — Makenna Stuke
65 — Lacey Middleton
10-under
58 — Kinley Frost
61 — Avenley Head
62 — Addison Fechter
63 — Preslee Goehring
*–won playoff