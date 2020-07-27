Railers 12U-

Weeks drops 2

The Newton Railers 12U-Weeks baseball squad finished 0-2 in play Saturday.

Newton fell to the Spartans 9-5 and the Bombers 9-1.

Newton is 9-21.

Royals 13U

finishes 4-0

The Royals 13U baseball team of Hesston finished weekend play 4-0.

The Royals downed the Wichita Aeros 14U 15-0, the Andover Cyclones 15-9, the Aeros again 10-1 and the Cyclones again 6-3.

In the first game against the Aeros, Jace Pichler drove in four runs. Isaac Tatro went three for three with three RBIs. Karston Wall went two for three with two RBIs. Carter Morgan and James Johnson each had two hits. Eastyn Vieyra drove in two runs.

Tatro, Pichler and Jackson Daniel combined to hold the Aeros to a hit. Tatro struck out two.

In the first game against the Cyclones, Gunnar Lewis, Pichler, Tatro, Wall, Lakin Franz and Johnson each drove in two runs. Franz and Johnson each had two hits.

Carter Morgan pitched three innings for the win, striking out seven.

In the second game against the Aeros, Franz drove in three runs. Daniel, Tatro and Wall each drove in a run.

Vieyra pitched three innings for the win, striking out three. Johnson struck out one.

In the second game against the Cyclones, Pichler had two hits and an RBI. Jared Cobb, Daniel, Tatro, Wall and Vieyra each drove in a run.

Tatro pitched a complete game for the win, striking out three.

The Royals are 25-11-2.

Thunder signs

forward Exell

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder signed forward Billy Exell for the upcoming season.

A second-year pro from Minnesota-Duluth, Exell played in 50 games with Wichita last season, scoring eight goals with 16 assists.

Exell scored 11 goals with 15 assists in 130 games at UM-D. He helped lead the Bulldogs to the NCAA finals in three of his four seasons, winning titles in 2018, beating Notre Dame 2-1; and 2019, beating UMass 3-0. The Bulldogs lost to Denver in the 2017 finals 3-2.

Exell is a native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

No spectators

for Wichita Open

WICHITA — Organizers for the Wichita Open golf tournament, scheduled for Sept. 24 to 27 at the Crestview Country Club, announced the tournament will be played as schedule, but with no spectators.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June, but moved to September because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our priority is, and always will be, to do what is best for the community," tournament director Roy Turner said. "After many hours of discussion and research, the PGA TOUR and the Wichita Open have decided that the 2020 event will take place with the following changes:

• The event will be played without spectators.

• All Pro-ams and golf events will take place as scheduled.

The tournament will continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR, as well as local, state and federal agencies to ensure the well –being of all who are allowed onsite during tournament week."

The tournament is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, the top developmental tour of the PGA. It was formerly known as the BUY.com Tour until this year.