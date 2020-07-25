BUHLER — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Senior Knights 18U baseball team opened play in the McPherson-Buhler tournament with a pair of wins at Wheatland Park in Buhler.

Friday, Newton opened play with a 9-5 win over the Salina Falcons and the blanked the Great Bend Chiefs 4-0.

Against Salina, Newton trailed 4-1 after four innings, but scored four runs in the third and four more in the fifth. Salina added a run in the sixth inning.

The game was called after six innings on time limit.

Camden Fenwick led the Knights at the plate, going three for three with two RBIs. Henry Claassen went two for two with two RBIs. Luke Boston went two for three with two RBIs. Josh Edson went two for three with an RBI. Ian Akers went two for four. Gavin Cusick also drove in a run.

Kade Barber and Cade Hannert each had two hits with an RBI. Jovan Suarez and Jason Duong each drove in a run.

Fenwick pitched a complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits wut two walks and four strikeouts.

Jonas Baughman pitched 4.2 innings in the loss, striking out two. Evan Vaughn finished the game, striking out one.

Against Great Bend, Ben Schmidt tossed a four-hitter in six innings, allowing four walks and striking out 11. Cusick struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning.

Stefan Spray went 6.1 innings in the loss for Great Bend, allowing three earned runs on six hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Trev Golubski drove in two runs for Newton without a hit. Luke Boston and Cusick each added an RBI without a hit. Josh Edson and Fenwick each went two for four hitting.

Colin Hall and Chayse Gruber each went two for three for the Chiefs.

Newton is 15-11 and plays Buhler at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Friday’s games

vs. Salina

Salina;040;001;—5;7;0

Newton;104;04x;—9;14;2

Baughman, Vaughn 5 and Anglin; Fenwick (W) and Boston.

vs. Great Bend

Newton;010;200;1;—4;6;0

Grt.Bnd.;000;000;0;—0;4;1

Schmidt (W), Cusick 7 and Boston; Spray (L), Suoupiset 7 and Beck.