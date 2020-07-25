WICHITA Hitting home runs is bred in the Sluggers Academy. It showed on Saturday before the Evergy All-Star Game as Garrett Kocis won the 2020 Home Run Derby over Jackson Glenn of Cheney 10-9.

It is the third consecutive year a Rose Hill hitter won the contest, with Dalton Daily winning it for the Sluggers last season.

"It was great to be here with all of my teammates," Kocis said. "It is great to be out here playing baseball."

Kocis, a Wichita State junior from Omaha, has led the SCL in home runs all season and was a no-brainer to compete in the derby. He started off with three home runs in the opening round in his 10 pitchers, giving himself an early one-run lead heading into the semi-finals.

He doubled his total in the semifinal with another three as Glenn remained behind him with five home runs.

As they went into the final round, Kocis hit four home runs, giving himself a comfortable 10-5 lead as they went into the last at bat for Glenn.

He made it interesting.

When asked if he thought Glenn was going to catch him, Kocis was quick to say "yes."

Glenn hit two home runs early and then hit another with one out remaining. A lineout to left field brought a sigh of relief for Kocis as he celebrated with his teammates.

"I wasn't expecting to hit too many home runs," Kocis said. "I don’t hit too many in BP."

Home Run Derby totals: Kocis 10; Glenn 9; Van Breusegen 4; Andrews 2; Bonventro 1; Chadwick 1; Gibson 1; Delong 0