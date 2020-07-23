GREAT BEND — The Newton Rebels gave up a five-run eighth inning, falling to the Great Bend Bat Cats 6-4 Wednesday in Sunflower Collegiate League play in Great Bend.

Great Bend scored a run in the second inning on a Chance Ragsdale RBI single.

Newton struck back in the top of the seventh on a two-run Jack Sigrist double. Hibiki Ouchi added a sacrifice fly for the Rebels in the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Trent Touchet hit a three-run home run. Alex Rodgers added a two-run single.

Sigrist hit an RBI single for Newton in the ninth inning.

Touchet finished two for four hitting for the Bat Cats.

Marty Carnahan pitched two innings for Great Bend for the win, striking out three. Starter Zach Curry tossed a one-hitter with one walk and six strikeouts through 5.1 innings. Ryan Peters struck out three in 1.2 innings.

Lincoln Andrews finished two for three hitting for Newton. Sigrist finished two for five hitting.

Zach Bravo pitched six innings for Newton, allowing a run on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Chandler Henkelman took the loss, striking out two in 1.1 innings. Zach Gillig finished the game, striking out one.

Great Bend is 14-16 overall and in SCL play. Newton is 12-17, 9-17 in league play. The teams face each other at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newton.

Newton;000;000;211;—4;7;1

Grt.Bnd;010;000;05x;—6;8;0

Bravo, Henkelman (L, 1-1) 7, Gillig 8 and Ouchi; Curry, Peters 6, Carnahan (W, 1-1) 8 and . HR — GB: Touchet (8). Time — 2:40.